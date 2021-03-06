Reader: Don't Mess With Texas, You Liberal Colorado Wimps!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Spring break is almost here, and Texans soon will be flooding Colorado's ski resorts, which are already coping with a disproportionate number of COVID-19 outbreaks — and they'll be coming from a state that, like Mississippi, is removing all mask mandates as of March 10.

Even so, Governor Jared Polis isn't demanding that tourists visiting Colorado from these spots quarantine themselves or follow any of the other rules that some states, such as New York and New Mexico, have employed during the pandemic to monitor travelers coming from troublesome areas.

When we asked why not, Polis's office responded with this: "We encourage anyone visiting our beautiful state to follow local public health orders and guidelines and to be smart by wearing a mask in public, getting a free quick and easy test if they think they need one, social distancing in public and washing your hands regularly."

Readers were quick to comment on the Westword Facebook post story about potential problems heading our way. Says Hunter:



Duh. Our ski industry's best customer is Texans. Pour em another ranch water and take their $.



Asks Jonah:



What are you going to do, set up checkpoints at your borders to keep Americans you don't like from coming in?



Responds Michael:

Wish we could have fifty years ago.

Adds James:



That would be my preference. Especially anybody from Texas, unless they want to repent at the state line and join in with decent folk.



Suggests Ryan:



Texas is just a new breed of dumb.



Replies Rigel:



A new breed of badass, maybe



Comments Layla:



I just don't even know what to think anymore. None of these government officials are looking out for us, just themselves. The whole thing stinks like $hit. Super spreaders and variants can come from anywhere, they said.



Notes Ray:



To be honest, more people will die than have to. Texas doesn't care. Their grid failure killed dozens. No big deal...just show me the money. BTW, Biden calling the Texas governor a Neanderthal is an insult to Neanderthals.



Counters Paul



Don't mess with Texas, you liberal Colorado wimps. See you on the slopes.



And Andrew concludes with this:



“ ...the people of each state shall have free ingress and regress to and from any other state, and shall enjoy therein all the privileges of trade and commerce, subject to the same duties, impositions and restrictions as the inhabitants thereof respectively.” Freedom of movement is a fundamental right laid out in the Articles of Confederation, just like mask mandates fall under the policing powers reserved to the state governments.

