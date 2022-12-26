The Broncos Have an Orange and (Very) Blue Christmas Day Routing

"Everyone's frustrated," Hackett said to the media after the blowout. "It was a bad game. Embarrassing game. ... It starts with the coaching, and then the execution out on the field."
The Broncos ownership was listening, and fired Denver's coach Monday morning. By then, it was already clear to the Denver faithful and anyone else who gathered around the TV on Christmas Day that the Broncos, with their six straight losing seasons since winning Super Bowl 50, are at this point a complete disaster.
And because of the deal that brought the still-hapless Russell Wilson to Denver, the Broncos won't even get the NFL's consolation prize for a terrible season — their top-five draft pick will instead go to Seattle while Wilson dives like Scrooge McDuck into his silo full of guaranteed Denver money.
For maybe the first time all season, though, it wasn't just Wilson disappointing fans on the field. Yes, he threw two interceptions in the first ten minutes of the game and put the team in a hole. But it's not an unfamiliar hole: Denver has fought back from some bad breaks in past games. But members of the vaunted Denver defense, clearly exhausted from carrying the entire team on their backs all season, couldn't do it anymore. They were barely a factor against a Rams O-line, and Baker Mayfield, who had what could be a career-establishing day, making the Broncos look like chumps.
And the rancid candy cane to top off this Mile High Christmas stocking full of coal? Randy Gregory, who had two personal fouls in the game and still wasn't benched — which allowed him to take a swing at Rams offensive guard Oday Aboushi, who returned the favor. And it wasn't just Gregory behaving badly: Dalton Risner, Brett Rypien and Latavius Murray had an altercation on the sidelines mid-game. Frustration is understandable, but still...way to stay classy, fellas.
So, to sum up: The Denver Broncos didn't show up to play on Christmas Day, looked completely inept out on the field, got well trounced 51-14 by a team that came in 4-10, then behaved badly both during and after the game.
A view of the sideline dustup between Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien. (Video via @reiter_mitchell): pic.twitter.com/WmRFjZ62cP— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2022
Hackett was right about one thing: It was an embarrassment. That was probably Hackett's best call in his entire, short tenure as Broncos head coach.
What did fans on Twitter have to say? They didn't mince words while eating their mincemeat pies. Here are twenty of their tastiest tidbits:
20.
Really let the Rams and their beat down team beat you?? Dam… they put up 50 on the Broncos, that’s a slaughterhouse @Broncos @RamsNFL @NFL— Billy Young (@Theshigmaster) December 26, 2022
19.
18.
Waking up on Boxing Day and scrolling twitter to see if the Broncos made wholesale changes yet…— Mike Flick (@Flickerbock) December 26, 2022
Russ is gone— Zac_TheArtist (@theartist_zac) December 26, 2022
17.
What an impossible situation the Broncos are in right now.— Vet Bills Dad 🐊 (@VetBillsDad) December 26, 2022
16.
Yes @Broncos you should just move on from @DangeRussWilson sincerely, #BroncosCountry— Ryno (@Rockymtnrejects) December 26, 2022
15.
@jerryjeudy hope you have a great day today, broncos country loves you 🥺— Mudball Matt (@59fifty9) December 26, 2022
14.
"the worst offensive performance out of any team, in the league for this season, so far" - #Undisputed— Tralina K. (@Chirpme2) December 26, 2022
Speaking about the #broncos LMFAO. I cackled, hardcore. "So far...." No, I'm pretty sure we're seeing exactly what the broncos paid for. 🤣🤭🤣🤭
13.
12.
The Broncos celebrated Christmas by embarrassing Colorado. (via @bypaulklee) https://t.co/mWI571XEJo— Luige del Puerto (@ldelpuerto) December 26, 2022
@DangeRussWilson well you wanted out and now you have alienated most of the Seattle fans and Broncos fans have disowned you as well..you messed up your entire career in 1 move— mike (@SeattleMike14) December 26, 2022
11.
10.
The truth is there is no system for Russ. He is the system. He's going to play out of structure and live on off schedule plays. And teams are going to continue to take advantage of that. Until he takes coaching and play within the scheme and the system, the Broncos are in trouble— My Ol' Lady NDH (@Audience__of1) December 26, 2022
https://t.co/mwP7OnIWYi @BrandonPerna when Patrick star roasts ur qb that's definitely a new new new new new worst broncos game 😂— Mike Dimarcello (@Wheelzofdoom) December 26, 2022
9.
I certainly wouldn't want to be a season ticket holder for the Broncos in the future— Big D (@darrenc777) December 26, 2022
8.
Oops. I didn't know what to make off the game. If the Rams were monsters or if Broncos were just dumb. Sorry.— Eli's Pj's (@elispjs10) December 26, 2022
7.
Unfortunately I believe the Denver Broncos Died with Pat Bowlen, I believe the new owner (Mr Walmart) will never fill his shoes.— Tom (@TomGobuffsgo) December 26, 2022
6.
Broncos are the new Jets 😕— Visitor (@Visitor18502317) December 26, 2022
5.
#PMSIDontWantToOverreactBUT the broncos are without a shadow of a doubt the worst team in the NFL, let Russ cook... burgers at McDonald's.— Brock Van Wagoner (@BrockVWoodsy) December 26, 2022
4.
We Rode! Wait, We got Roded!— Sean Travelstead (@seantravelstead) December 26, 2022
3.
Find another NFL team to cheer for. It will be years before the Broncos compete.— Greg Jones (@COLOlending) December 26, 2022
2.
December 26, 20221.
This story has been updated to reflect the fact that Hackett was fired on December 26.
The broncos in fact, ruined my Christmas— Dre (@SalJones_) December 26, 2022