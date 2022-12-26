Support Us

The Broncos Have an Orange and (Very) Blue Christmas Day Routing

December 26, 2022 9:24AM

Nathaniel Hackett, before he was disappeared today.
Embarrassing. That's how about-to-disappear Coach Nathaniel Hackett described Denver's showing against the Rams on Christmas Day. On a national holiday stage, the Broncos didn't just stumble: They fell off the roof Chevy Chase style, grabbed a string of lights in sheer panic, and pulled the whole shebang down on top of them. Except none of it was remotely funny.

"Everyone's frustrated," Hackett said to the media after the blowout. "It was a bad game. Embarrassing game. ... It starts with the coaching, and then the execution out on the field."

The Broncos ownership was listening, and fired Denver's coach Monday morning. By then, it was already clear to the Denver faithful and anyone else who gathered around the TV on Christmas Day that the Broncos, with their six straight losing seasons since winning Super Bowl 50, are at this point a complete disaster.

And because of the deal that brought the still-hapless Russell Wilson to Denver, the Broncos won't even get the NFL's consolation prize for a terrible season — their top-five draft pick will instead go to Seattle while Wilson dives like Scrooge McDuck into his silo full of guaranteed Denver money.

For maybe the first time all season, though, it wasn't just Wilson disappointing fans on the field. Yes, he threw two interceptions in the first ten minutes of the game and put the team in a hole. But it's not an unfamiliar hole: Denver has fought back from some bad breaks in past games. But members of the vaunted Denver defense, clearly exhausted from carrying the entire team on their backs all season, couldn't do it anymore. They were barely a factor against a Rams O-line, and Baker Mayfield, who had what could be a career-establishing day, making the Broncos look like chumps.

And the rancid candy cane to top off this Mile High Christmas stocking full of coal? Randy Gregory, who had two personal fouls in the game and still wasn't benched — which allowed him to take a swing at Rams offensive guard Oday Aboushi, who returned the favor. And it wasn't just Gregory behaving badly: Dalton Risner, Brett Rypien and Latavius Murray had an altercation on the sidelines mid-game. Frustration is understandable, but still...way to stay classy, fellas.
So, to sum up: The Denver Broncos didn't show up to play on Christmas Day, looked completely inept out on the field, got well trounced 51-14 by a team that came in 4-10, then behaved badly both during and after the game.

Hackett was right about one thing: It was an embarrassment. That was probably Hackett's best call in his entire, short tenure as Broncos head coach.

What did fans on Twitter have to say? They didn't mince words while eating their mincemeat pies. Here are twenty of their tastiest tidbits:

Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
