Thief Robs Woman Mourning Loved One at Wheat Ridge Cemetery, Uses Credit Cards at Walmart

As if snatching a sixty-year-old woman's purse from her car wasn't bad enough, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man who swiped a purse from a woman's vehicle while she was visiting the grave of a loved one at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wheat Ridge.The archdiocese did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The victim, who has not been identified, exited her car and left it unlocked not far from where she was going to pay her respects. That's when the thief made his move, according to JCSO Public Affairs Director Jenny Fulton.
"The gravesite was near the roadway where [the woman's] vehicle was parked," Fulton tells Westword. "She did not see the suspect; she saw a small, dark-colored vehicle stop briefly by her vehicle. She noticed her purse missing after she got into her vehicle."
The incident happened the morning of Saturday, December 16; police alerted the public about the ongoing search for the suspect this week via social media (mistakenly referring to Crown Hill in the first message).
Several attempts failed, but the suspect was reportedly able to complete at least two purchases totaling over $700. The transactions were made "shortly after noon that same day," according to cops.
"One successful purchase was for approximately $200 and one for approximately $500," Fulton says. "I’m not sure what the successful purchases were for, but there were several declined attempts to purchase gift cards. The two successful purchases were at Walmart."
This isn't the first time that Jeffco's bereaved have fallen victim at Mount Olivet.
Back in 2020, JCSO officials told the FOX31 Problem Solvers team that at least seventeen crimes were reported at the cemetery over a six-month span, from that June to November. One incident involved a grandmother who was visiting the grave of a loved one with her daughter and grandchildren; the suspects who pulled up in a minivan and stole her daughter's purse from their vehicle, FOX31 reported.
"It is appalling that people would target individuals while they are visiting a cemetery," the Archdiocese of Denver and Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery said in a statement to FOX31. "The sheriff’s department is increasing patrols in the area, and we are working with them to increase other security measures around the property as well to make the cemetery as safe as possible. This includes reduced entry points, increased video surveillance, and increased awareness among staff members and groundskeepers to be on the lookout for suspicious activity."
At some point over the past three years, the patrols at Mount Olivet cemetery stopped; JCSO officials tells Westword there's "no way" to track exactly why.
"The typical reason is due to a shift in crime trend data that shows the need is no longer needed," says JCSO Public Information Officer Jacki Kelley. "There will always be locations throughout the county where the effort is needed, then quiet, and then spikes again over time…thus the need to begin again. Like I said, this is a constant and ever-changing need throughout the county based on the need."
"If you recognize this individual or have any information about this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 and reference case number 23-21062," the sheriff's office says. "You can remain anonymous."
JCSO officials say the man drove from the Mount Olivet cemetery — located in the 12000 block of West 44th Avenue — to the King Soopers at 9731 West 58th Avenue in Arvada and the Walmart Supercenter across the street at 9400 Ralston Road, within the Shops at Ralston Creek development, to use the victim's credit cards.
Do You Recognize Him? Around noon on Saturday, December 16, a woman was visiting the grave of a loved one at Crown Hill Cemetery (12000 block of W. 44th Ave) when her vehicle was trespassed and her purse was stolen, containing personal information and credit cards. The man seen… pic.twitter.com/Wkey1fd1Ly— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 2, 2024
Back in 2020, JCSO officials told the FOX31 Problem Solvers team that at least seventeen crimes were reported at the cemetery over a six-month span, from that June to November. One incident involved a grandmother who was visiting the grave of a loved one with her daughter and grandchildren; the suspects who pulled up in a minivan and stole her daughter's purse from their vehicle, FOX31 reported.
“You think you’d be safe here, this is the one place you think you’d be safe,” the grandmother said. "It happened so fast, I know they didn’t even close the side sliding door. A silver minivan just pulled up on the side of the car."
Kelley says extra patrols are "routinely implemented as a result of reported incidents of criminal activity and/or suspicious activity," and are conducted "as often as workload will allow," she adds, "These extra patrols are a constant and ever- changing endeavor as the locations for the need changes."Fulton says the sheriff's office is "not aware" of a fresh crime spree at Mount Olivet. If caught, this latest suspect will face charges of theft, ID theft and criminal trespass to motor vehicle.