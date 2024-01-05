Thief Robs Woman Mourning Loved One at Wheat Ridge Cemetery, Uses Credit Cards at Walmart

Do You Recognize Him? Around noon on Saturday, December 16, a woman was visiting the grave of a loved one at Crown Hill Cemetery (12000 block of W. 44th Ave) when her vehicle was trespassed and her purse was stolen, containing personal information and credit cards. The man seen… pic.twitter.com/Wkey1fd1Ly

“You think you’d be safe here, this is the one place you think you’d be safe,” the grandmother said. "It happened so fast, I know they didn’t even close the side sliding door. A silver minivan just pulled up on the side of the car."

Kelley says extra patrols are "routinely implemented as a result of reported incidents of criminal activity and/or suspicious activity," and are conducted "as often as workload will allow," she adds, "These extra patrols are a constant and ever- changing endeavor as the locations for the need changes."





"It is appalling that people would target individuals while they are visiting a cemetery," the Archdiocese of Denver and Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery said in a statement to FOX31. "The sheriff’s department is increasing patrols in the area, and we are working with them to increase other security measures around the property as well to make the cemetery as safe as possible. This includes reduced entry points, increased video surveillance, and increased awareness among staff members and groundskeepers to be on the lookout for suspicious activity."At some point over the past three years, the patrols at Mount Olivet cemetery stopped; JCSO officials tellsthere's "no way" to track exactly why."The typical reason is due to a shift in crime trend data that shows the need is no longer needed," says JCSO Public Information Officer Jacki Kelley. "There will always be locations throughout the county where the effort is needed, then quiet, and then spikes again over time…thus the need to begin again. Like I said, this is a constant and ever-changing need throughout the county based on the need."Fulton says the sheriff's office is "not aware" of a fresh crime spree at Mount Olivet. If caught, this latest suspect will face charges of theft, ID theft and criminal trespass to motor vehicle.