DeGette: Trump Pimping Unproven COVID-19 Drugs Hurts Local Patients

During recent appearances, President Donald Trump has energetically hyped hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as potential miracle cures for COVID-19, even though they haven't been approved for this purpose by U.S. agencies and the only evidence that they may have a positive effect is purely anecdotal. His argument can basically be summarized like so: The drugs have proven safe in other contexts, and if they don't do anything to knock down the novel coronavirus, no harm/no foul.

Colorado Representative Diana DeGette begs to differ. She's written a letter to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn over concerns that the medication will be hoarded by COVID-19 patients, making it difficult to obtain for individuals who need it to treat conditions for which it's been approved: lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and malaria.

DeGette spokesperson Danielle Cohen, corresponding via email, stresses that these concerns aren't merely theoretical.

"In the last two weeks, our office has received 165 messages from constituents about this issue," she reveals. "The majority of these messages came from lupus patients here in the district" — DeGette serves Colorado District 1, which includes most of Denver — "who have either already faced problems getting their medications or are increasingly concerned about their future ability to get them."

Cohen adds: "A key concern raised in many of these letters is the fact that, in many cases, there are no alternatives to hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine. For example, for patients with lupus, hydroxychloroquine is the only medication shown to increase survival."

In other words, patients who know the meds can help keep them alive fear they'll be snapped up by people they may not actually help.

Here's DeGette's letter: