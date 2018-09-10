Twitter Freaks Out Over Case Keenum's Three-TD, Three-Picks Broncos QB Debut

The excitement over new Denver Broncos starting quarterback Case Keenum's regular-season debut against the Seattle Seahawks was transformed into equal amounts of glee and anxiety during the September 9 contest. Keenum helped create plenty of highlights en route to a 27-24 victory, but his three touchdown passes were offset by a trio of interceptions so unfathomably stupid that fans on Twitter were left to wonder whether their new signal-caller is a gridiron genius or a ham-handed surgeon who specializes in ripping hearts out of chests without anesthetic.

There was much to like about Keenum's play. Unlike predecessors Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, who tried and failed to make Broncos Country forget about Peyton Manning, he seemed in command of the offense and didn't get rattled with pass rushers breathing down his neck. He also displayed the ability to either zip passes or float them as the situation demanded, and he's quickly developed an impressive rapport with wide receiver Emmanual Sanders, who hauled in ten catches for 135 and a touchdown marked by a flamboyant front flip into the end zone.

But early on, and occasionally later, too, Keenum's lengthier passes often sailed on him (a phenomenon noted during the pre-season, too), and the three picks he doled out were unforced errors — terrible tosses, plain and simple. Moreover, they tended to come at the worst possible times. Witness interception number three, which immediately followed a fumble recovery by Von Miller, whose all-world performance compensated for plenty of other problems. As seen in a video tweeted below, his expression as he watched the give-back spoke volumes.