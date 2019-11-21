 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ralphie V is headed for retirement, but Ralphie VI is on the way.
Ralphie V is headed for retirement, but Ralphie VI is on the way.
Buffs TV via YouTube

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie

Michael Roberts | November 21, 2019 | 6:36am
AA

The University of Colorado Boulder is known as one of the most liberal colleges in the country. But there's apparently a line over which campus progressives won't step, as evidenced by the reaction to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal's call for the school to drop Ralphie, its live buffalo mascot.

Various Ralphies have been running at CU Buffs games for 53 years, and Sports Illustrated recently named the collective beasts the sixth-best college mascot of all time — a controversial decision in Boulder, but only because the ranking wasn't higher.

Shortly after this honor went public, the university announced that the latest mascot, Ralphie V, would be retiring — not for any medical reason (she's said to be in "great health"), but because she's so damned fast that her handlers can't keep up with her. PETA apparently interpreted this explanation as evidence that she "can no longer be controlled," and in a release suggested that CU "retire its live-mascot program along with her in recognition that animals should not be thought of as toys, props or amusements. Instead, they should be respected for who they are and how they live naturally."

That's not going to happen, as is made clear in a statement from John Graves, who manages the Ralphie program at CU. "No one cares more about Ralphie’s well-being than the Handlers and me," he writes. "From the time Ralphie V was 6 months old, I’ve been by her side nearly every day for the past 13 years. I am confident she is happy and healthy. That will continue in the years ahead at her ranch alongside the next Ralphie. Ralphie running at football games has been a proud CU tradition for more than five decades and we have a track record of doing it safely with appropriate precautions for Ralphie, the Handlers and everyone on the field. That’s the very reason we reacted to her needs and retired her now, after 12 stellar years as our mascot. Ralphie enjoys the spotlight as the queen of our campus and she gets better care than most buffalo. We are now in the process of finding Ralphie VI, and that will require months of training for her and the Handlers to ensure we continue this tradition in a safe and healthy way."

Twitter users picked up on Graves's "queen" reference — when they weren't dropping F-bombs, that is. See what we mean by counting down our choices for the twelve most memorable tweets about Ralphie and PETA.

Number 12: 

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 11: 

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 10:

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 9:

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 8:

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 7:

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 6:

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 5:

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 4:

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 3:

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 2:

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter

Number 1:

Twitter F-Bombs PETA Over Call for CU to Dump Buffalo Mascot Ralphie
Twitter
 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >