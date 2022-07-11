Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Commentary

Twitter Users React to Iraq War Proponent Joining Broncos Ownership

July 11, 2022 11:47AM

Condoleezza Rice, who served as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State for President George W. Bush, has joined the Denver Broncos ownership group.
Condoleezza Rice, who served as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State for President George W. Bush, has joined the Denver Broncos ownership group. Getty Images
Former National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined the Broncos ownership group, the team just announced.

Rice is a huge fan of football, having previously served on the first-ever College Football Playoff selection committee. Rumors spread in 2018 that the Cleveland Browns were considering hiring Rice as the team's next head coach, which were met with equal parts laughter and head scratching.

However, President George W. Bush's cabinet member has both football and Denver roots: Her father was a football coach and she spent part of her childhood living in Denver before attending the University of Denver.

Rice was a "highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader," according to a statement from Broncos new majority owner Sam Walton, but she will forever be remembered as a main proponent of the disastrous invasion of Iraq in 2003, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and over 4,500 American soldiers. Additionally, Rice was involved in the Bush administration's authorization of the use of torture on individuals with links to terrorist organizations.

Given the baggage Rice carries, Twitter users had plenty of hilarious takes on her addition to the Broncos ownership group. Here are ten that stand out:

Number 10:

 Number 9:

Number 8:
Number 7:

 Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including local politics, immigration and homelessness. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia and loves to talk New York sports.
Contact: Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation