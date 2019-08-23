Two Mountain Lions Killed After Attack on Bailey Boy

Yesterday, in the wake of an August 21 mountain lion attack on an eight-year-old boy in Bailey, officers with USDA Wildlife Services killed not one but two of the animals. But they won't know for certain if one of them was involved in the Bailey incident until further testing is done.

"A necropsy of the mountain lions will now take place at our health lab before being sent to a Forensic Lab in Wyoming for DNA analysis," revealed Colorado Parks and Wildlife via Twitter. "That is how we would be able to confirm with absolute certainty that we got the mountain lion from the attack."

Neither the identity of the boy nor an update on his condition has been released. As of early August 22, he was still hospitalized after suffering injuries described as serious.

The attack took place at around 7:30 p.m. on August 21. The boy was reportedly playing on a backyard trampoline with his brother when he heard a neighboring child call out for him. As the boy raced off to join his pal, the mountain lion pounced and went after the boy's head. His father was able to scare the animal away and call 911.

Searches by wildlife officers, who stayed at the Bailey residence overnight, were initially unsuccessful. But late on the afternoon of August 22, the CPW tweeted that the aforementioned officers, accompanied by a dog team, "were in the vicinity of the attack site and received a call of a landowner who was missing a goat and had just seen two mountain lions. The officers responded to that depredation call, which was within a mile as the crow flies of the original attack site. Upon arrival, they found two mountain lions that fit the description of the lion from the attack."

After the mountain lions were captured, they were both euthanized. "We believe that one of these two lions is from the attack Wednesday night," the CPW tweet continued. "We say that because of the proximity and that they fit the description of the lion reported to us from the attack."

According to CPW stats, there have been 22 mountain lion attacks on humans in Colorado since 1990, with three of them (in 1991, 1997 and 1999) proving to be fatal — and an uptick this year. To date in 2019, there have been three attacks on people, including this one in Bailey and a February incident during which trail runner Travis Kauffman fought off a mountain lion with his bare hands after it lunged at him outside Fort Collins. The last time three attacks took place in a single year was 1998.