Update on Coloradans Charged in January 6 Insurrection, Logan Grover's Guilty Plea

On July 21, the congressional committee investigating the events of January 6 staged a prime-time hearing with a fascinating roundup of material old and new, including a previously un-aired clip of President Donald Trump admitting that "I don't want to say the election is over" the day after the melee, and footage of swaggering Trump wannabe Josh Hawley, a senator from Missouri, running through the U.S. Capitol in apparent terror.
In the hours before the session, Colorado's connections to the events of January 6 were underscored by news that Erie resident Logan Grover had pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, an offense that could net him up to six months in prison and a possible fine of $5,000; he also agreed to pay $500 restitution for damages.
So far, fourteen people identified as residents of Colorado have faced accusations regarding their actions on January 6, as documented on the U.S. Justice Department's Capitol breach web page. That's up from eleven listed on the one-year mark of the assault. In addition, Arizona's Lisa Ann Homer and Maryland's Rodney Kenneth Milstreed were arrested in Colorado for their activities in Washington, D.C.
Here's an update on the Colorado insurrectionists, listed in alphabetical order. Each entry includes an excerpt from a charging document, complete with references to Nazis, Olympic gold medals, Trump paraphernalia and a firing for refusing to take a COVID test.
Jacob Travis Clark
Resident of Trinidad
Location of arrest: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress
Date of arrest: April 21, 2021
Initial court appearance: April 28, 2021
Preliminary hearing date: September 7
Excerpt from Clark statement of facts: "The officers state that they are just doing their jobs and CLARK screams, 'So were the Nazis!' CLARK then screams at the officers, 'Stand down!'"
Glenn Wes Lee Croy
Resident of Colorado Springs
Location of arrest: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Date of arrest: February 17, 2021
Arraigned on March 5, 2021, when he pleaded not guilty to all counts
Plea agreement entered August 9, 2021; pleaded guilty to Count 4 of the information
Sentenced on November 5, 2021 to three years probation, $500 restitution
Excerpt from Croy criminal complaint and statement of facts: "In a conversation conducted over Facebook Messenger, Croy and an individual hereinafter referred to as 'Witness 1' discussed the Capitol riots. In the course of this Facebook Messenger conversation, Croy told Witness 1, 'I was there,' and sent Witness 1 a picture of himself and another individual inside the U.S. Capitol Building standing in front of an Abraham Lincoln bust statue."
Tyler Earl Ethridge
Resident of Colorado Springs
Location of arrest: Denver
Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Date of arrest: July 8, 2022
Excerpt from Ethridge statement of facts: "ETHRIDGE posted, 'We weren’t inspired by anyone to do what we did. We’ve been awakened over the past four years to a communist insurgence,' and 'I was there. Literally the tip of the spear. Yes, I encouraged us to press forward to the base of the Capitol. I don’t regret that decision one bit.'"
Resident of Woodland Park and alleged member of the Three Percenters militia group
Location of arrest: Divide, Colorado
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Destruction of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
Date of arrest: January 18, 2021
Arraigned on April 15, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts
Most recent status conference: September 17, 2021
Excerpt from Gieswein complaint and affidavit: "GIESWEIN — recognizable by his distinctive military-style helmet and patch — steps forward, lifts a black cannister in his hand, and sprays an unidentified substance at law-enforcement officers."
Logan Grover
Resident of Erie
Location of arrest: Erie, Colorado
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Date of arrest: April 28, 2021
Pleaded guilty of July 20, 2022
Excerpt from Grover statement of facts: "The FBI obtained a second video showing LOGAN GROVER outside of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 from another tipster who downloaded it from a social media site. In a still shot from this video...GROVER can be seen looking at law enforcement officers standing behind the broken glass in one of the doors to the Capitol Building as another protestor points at them."
Thomas Patrick Hamner
Resident of Peyton
Location of arrest: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon or Inflicting Bodily Injury; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
Date of arrest: November 9, 2021
Initial appearance: November 30, 2021
Pleaded guilty on May 17, 2022 to Count 2 of the indictment (civil disorder). All other charges remain pending.
Excerpt from Hamner statement of facts: "Open-source video from January 6, 2021, depicts HAMNER fighting with officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police, who were assisting U.S. Capitol Police at the time, over a police barricade on the West Plaza."
Jennifer Horvath
Resident of Colorado Springs
Location of arrest: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Other Offenses on Capitol Grounds
Date of arrest: May 3, 2022
Excerpt from Horvath statement of facts: "At approximately 13:15 of the recording, Horvath, [Glen Wes Lee] Croy, and [Terry Lynn] Lindsey can be seen walking together down a corridor of the U.S. Capitol Building while chanting, 'Whose house? Our house.' Horvath is holding a cell phone in her right hand, as if recording her progress into the U.S. Capitol Building."
Klete Derik Keller
Former Olympic athlete turned Colorado Springs-based real estate broker
Location of arrest: Denver
Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Date of arrest: January 14, 2021
Arraigned March 9, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts
Plea agreement entered September 29, 2021. Sentencing date is TBD.
Defendant remains on personal recognizance.
Excerpt from Keller complaint and statement of facts: "Open-source research revealed that KELLER is a three-time Olympic athlete and Olympic Gold Medalist, and PERSON 1 appears to be wearing a United States Olympic Team jacket in the video showing him in the Rotunda."
Resident of Telluride who flew to Washington, D.C., from Montrose
Location of arrest: Telluride, Colorado
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon or Inflicting Bodily Injury; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Date of arrest: December 11, 2021
Initial court appearance: December 14, 2021
Excerpt from MacCracken statement of facts: "During the civil unrest that ensued, a male individual later identified as Avery MacCracken...approached Officer J.G. and engaged in physical contact, assaulting Officer J.G. with pushes, shoves, and a strike to the face. Specifically, MacCracken punched Officer J.G. with his closed fist in the right cheek, causing a cut to the face under his right eye. Officer J.G. took a selfie-pic of his injuries and provided self-aid; he did not seek other medical care."
Patrick Montgomery
Resident of Littleton who owns a hunting guide business
Location of arrest: Littleton, Colorado
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Either House of Congress; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct at the Grounds and in a Capitol Building
Date of arrest: January 17, 2021
Arraigned April 21, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts
Defendant remains on personal recognizance bond
Excerpt from Montgomery statement of facts: "Another tipster, who will be referred to as T-2, provided a post from MONTGOMERY’S Facebook page, wherein a member of the public posted on Facebook a photograph and commented to MONTGOMERY asking, 'Is this you? I saw it on another page and it looked like you.' T-1 responded, 'I have saved this photo and will be indetifying [sic] you to authorities,' to which MONTGOMERY replied, “Got nothing to hide…'"
Daniel Morrissey
Morrissey is said to be "Colorado-based"
Location of arrest: Denver
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in Any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Any Restricting Buildings or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Date of court document authorizing arrest: October 20, 2021
First court appearance: November 4, 2021
Pleaded guilty on February 23, 2022
Excerpt from Morrissey statement of facts: "CW-2 asks MORRISSEY if he is in the Capitol. MORRISSEY responds with a photo that appears to have been taken inside the Capitol followed by the text 'Shit got
crazy' and 'I nave [sic] it all on video.' MORRISSEY adds that he has more videos that he can share."
Hunter Palm
Resident of Colorado Springs area
Location of arrest: Denver
Charges: Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Date of arrest: May 12, 2021
Arraigned June 21, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts
Most recent status conference: September 28, 2021
Defendant remains on personal recognizance.
Excerpt from Palm statement of facts: "On February 6, 2021, FBI agents interviewed PALM with his legal counsel present. During that interview, PALM admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. He provided the FBI with the cellular phone he claimed he had at the Capitol and explained that he had removed all Capitol-related content from the phone and placed it on a flash drive. PALM then gave that flash drive to the FBI, and it contained videos PALM recorded on January 6, 2021. PALM also showed the FBI where he had entered and exited the U.S. Capitol building. Finally, PALM brought the clothes he was wearing on January 6, 2021, to the interview: a gray Levi Strauss-branded hooded sweatshirt, with light blue jeans, a black hat with a white American flag with a blue stripe in the middle, and a blue and red flag with white stars and the words 'TRUMP' and 'Keep America Great.'"
Jeffrey Sabol
Kittredge-based geophysicist and father of three who was radicalized after Obama's election
Location of arrest: New York, Southern District
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
Date of arrest: January 27, 2021
Most recent status conference: September 23, 2021
Excerpt from Sabol complaint and statement of facts: "Some moments later, this individual is captured once again seen ascending the stairs of the Capitol, but this time the individual seems to grab a police officer and pulls the officer down the stairs. It also seems that this individual is punching the back of the police officer as he drags him down the stairs. It should be noted that the individual in the still photograph is dressed in the exact same clothes, to include accessories (backpack and gloves), as the individual seen in the video."
Timothy Wayne Williams
Resident of Trinidad
Location of arrest: Denver
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings; Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings
Date of arrest: June 4, 2021 and initial appearance held the same day
Excerpt from Williams charging documents: "Your affiant reviewed a video posted to YouTube by ITV on January 12, 2021. At the 5:00 mark of the video, a person matching the description of WILLIAMS’ Colorado Driver's License and WILLIAMS’ appearance when he met with agents at his residence in Trinidad on March 17, 2021 is visible.... This person is wearing a Hortilux cap. Hortilux is a manufacturer of HID grow lights, ballast, and systems for indoor growers. In his interview with the FBI on March 17, 2021, WILLIAMS stated that he previously worked for GrowGeneration, a hydroponics equipment supplier in Trinidad, but lost his job because he wouldn’t take a COVID test."