PeaceJam Revs Up Its Billion Acts for Peace Campaign

Give peace a chance, and you just may win a 1968 Corvette, the vehicle revving up an online Peace and Kindness Challenge to promote peace and civility across the U.S.

If that sounds too good to be true, it's not. It's part of the One Billion Acts for Peace campaign started by PeaceJam, an international success story rooted in Denver. Today founders Dawn Engle and Ivan Sujanjieff travel the globe, setting up events and activities with the Noble Peace Prize winners who make up the board of PeaceJam, making movies, hobnobbing with royalty, getting nominated for the Nobel Prize themselves, and, yes, raffling off cars. "We have never done anything like this before, and we are thrilled at the response," Engle says.

"Ivan and I are from Detroit — we know our cars — and we were really excited when Angels Garage in Detroit picked PeaceJam as the charity that will benefit form this classic car! It is only the third time they have done something like this. We need to be able to restore some kind of common ground, some way that we can all start talking to each other again. So many of us love these sweet old classic cars. So we decided to call it our 'Vehicle for Peace'."