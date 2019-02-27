Virginia's Law Would Ban Local Law Enforcement From Colluding With ICE

Ana Temu of the ACLU of Colorado speaking about Virginia's Law on the steps of the Capitol on February 27.

Immigration-rights advocates and lawmakers gathered outside the State Capitol today, February 27, to push Virginia's Law, a soon-to-be-introduced bill that would significantly bolster protections for undocumented immigrants in their dealings with local law enforcement.

The bill would prevent local law enforcement from detaining individuals, including anyone reporting or suspected of committing a crime, for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and from notifying ICE about a detainee's jail-release date unless the federal agency presents a warrant.

"People need to feel confident in being able to report a crime," says Ana Temu, immigration campaign coordinator at the ACLU of Colorado. Undocumented immigrants are much less likely to call 911 for fear of repercussions because of their immigration status.