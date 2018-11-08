Was SWAT Raid on Burning Man Home a Drug Bust or Assault on Alternative Living?

The sounds of banging and breaking glass reverberated through the house as police busted through the front door at 5:45 a.m. on May 11. The next thing Aspen Walkingstick knew, she was being rousted out of bed and made to stand naked in front of a pair of SWAT-like officers from the Denver Police Department who were pointing assault rifles at her.

The 24-year-old was thrown random articles of clothing by the officers, who watched her dress, she recalls. Then Walkingstick and the five other people who were living in the multi-story home in the Hale neighborhood were escorted to the kitchen, where they were asked to sit around a table as police searched the rest of the home for drugs and weapons.

What Walkingstick didn’t know at the time of the raid was that the DPD had been investigating the home as a location for drug deals, including some police-monitored drug buys. Since February 2018 on at least three occasions, DPD Detective Brett Starnes had worked with a confidential informant who bought various quantities of LSD, psilocybin (mushrooms) and molly (MDMA) from Walkingstick’s partner and cohabitant, Jesse Taenzer.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Taezner was the sole target of the early-morning raid, but five of the six inhabitants of the household ended up being arrested that day. Taenzer remains the most seriously charged of the five, though Walkingstick also finds herself a defendant in a felony drug-possession case: Police say they found hallucinogens and narcotics in a backpack that belongs to her.

But the lawyer defending Walkingstick wonders if the case is more than just a drug bust, and instead an example of discrimination against alternative communities.

Attorney Jason Flores-Williams ("The Gonzo Lawyer Suing Denver Over Homeless Sweeps," December 2016) maintains that Walkingstick was unfairly targeted during an overly broad assault by Denver police on an alternative-living community that bonded around festivals such as Burning Man and Sonic Bloom and focused on intentional living.

“The fact that we don't immediately see a raid and prosecution of people trying to live differently from American mainstream society as an act of political repression is a commentary on how much control there is today,” Flores-Williams says.

He is also making that argument in court. On Friday, October 26, Flores-Williams argued a motion to suppress drug evidence that prosecutors from the Denver District Attorney’s Office are using to charge Walkingstick with. Beyond the lawyer's legal assertion that police did not have probable cause to search Walkingstick’s pink-colored backpack, Flores-Williams's argument before Judge Michael Vallejos on October 26 echoed much of what he had written in a motion:

The [confidential informant] knew the people at [the household] from music festivals and other conscious events associated with what the court might respectfully understand as the Burning Man community. People who share values: radical inclusion (welcoming all others), gifting, decommodification, self-reliance, civic responsibility, sustainability and zero environmental impact. Idealists trying to live a life in which the focus isn’t consumerism, money and greed. The [confidential informant] took advantage of their philosophy. He befriended co-defendant Jesse Taenzer and asked if he could get him psilocybin and LSD, hallucinogens that have been used by alternative cultures and religions for hundreds of years and that an increasing amount of western mental health professionals are using to treat trauma, PTSD and for end of life palliative care. The CI only dealt with Mr. Taenzer. As far as law enforcement knew and reported, Aspen did not exist until the morning of the raid.

After hearing the argument, Judge Vallejos decided on October 26 that he needed more time to decide the suppression motion before Walkingstick’s jury trial is scheduled to begin on December 17.

Following the hearing, Westword spoke with Walkingstick in the hallway of the courthouse, and she agreed with her lawyer’s characterization of the household’s inhabitants.

“’Burners’ or ‘hippies’ are fair descriptions,” she said.

Walkingstick helps Taenzer, the main defendant, run a fashion boutique on Welton Street, Pair O’ Dimes, that specializes in custom festival clothing and associated items such as gems, crystals and jewelry.

Given what happened during the police raid — which Flores-Williams claims was carried out by approximately thirty officers — Walkingstick is of the belief that the DPD was assaulting her way of living, not just conducting a drug bust on one person.

"They came in like they thought we were a drug cartel," Walkingstick recalls. “Once they realized we were hippies and were docile, they were less aggressive towards us. But it didn't turn towards the better. They were aggressive in the sense that they said things that made you feel less than a person. If you don't align with the principles that your government wants to impose on you, then you're looked upon like you're a drain on society."

According to Walkingstick, after officers made her, Taenzer and four others sit in the kitchen, they joked about cutting down some of the intricate, hand-drawn murals depicting mythical creatures that hung about the house.

Later, when she returned to the home, she says that some of the customized clothing she and Taenzer were sewing together for sale at Pair O' Dimes was trashed, and various tapestries were taken off the walls and used to haul away $75,000 worth of energy crystals. “Those were my personal altars that I would go to every day," Walkingstick says. “They were really invaluable; each one had a story of how I found it, and I don’t know if I’ll ever get them back.”

After Walkingstick and her other housemates posted bond and returned to the home, their landlord evicted them. Tensions ran high over what had occurred.

"We went in as a family, and as we've come out, a lot of us have chosen sides," Walkingstick says. “The six of us had decided to live together in this beautiful home, and because of one negative storm, we're all jumping ship."

Westword reached out to both the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney’s Office for more information on the raid and to respond to claims of property destruction; the agencies said they do not comment during ongoing court cases.

Flores-Williams was eager to comment. “It's important to see the Drug War as a form of political repression,” he says. “The only thing my client is guilty of is trying to live differently from American mainstream society. And I will defend that effort until my last breath.”

On November 6, Judge Vallejos denied Flores-Williams's motion to suppress some of the evidence. In a court filing, the judge noted that Flores-Williams had not refuted the validity of the police's search warrant, and Vallejos did not consider case law that Flores-Williams cited to support his claim that the DPD had no probable cause to search the pink backpack belonging to Walkingstick. As such, evidence obtained in the backpack is admissible at the jury trial slated for December.

Until then, Walkingstick's future remains uncertain. After the police raid, she wrote a poem to gather her thoughts. She shared it with Westword:

bang bang goes the glass

screaming and yelling

POLICE POLICE

a whirlwind of confusion

thump thump up the stairs

guns aimed ready for action

She’s naked

laying in bed

fear is kicking in

rip tear rip

down comes my blanket of security

exposed. bare. blind.

staring down the barrels

exposed. naked. afraid.

told not to move for coverage.

two guns raised.

panic.

what is this?? what did i do??

can i have clothes?

can i have my glasses??

two male officers

clothes thrown at me.

two male officers

watching

two male officers

my dignity taken away

my lover is shoved down

already injured

injured more by their aggression

my lover naked and exposed

my lover left blind

my lover demanding a warrant.

silence. anger. denial of rights.

plastic handcuffed so tight

fingers are numb

hands are turning pale

turning red

turning purple.

my lover's shoulder is dislocating.

no empathy

no remorse

you have no rights for demands.

denial of respect to the occupancy.

shoved into chairs.

still asking for warrant

”you have to wait for the detectives”

K9 dragging its owner

where are all the cats

are they ok

will this animal hurt my babies

denied my rights

denied my freedom

finally the man they call detective

my lover is in distress

shoulder is locking up

new handcuffs

questions fired from the man named detective

warrant asked for AGAIN

denial.

when will this end??

will it ever end??

police joking

“we should just get a dumpster”

“we should take some of this art”

they plan on trashing our home

not our home anymore

now just an empty shell of a home

dragged down the last flight of stairs

sat with my family

all handcuffed

all asking for the warrant

silence.

more jokes from the officers.

these are the people assigned to protect

protect themselves

humans are animals in their cage

my rights never read to me

carted off by myself

told i can speak with my lover

denied.

my life was in their hands

they have no care for me

my life in their hands

can’t even answer my questions

40 hours locked in a cell

40 hours of being someone else's pet

40 hours no knowledge of what’s happening

time moves fast and moves slow

war tactics

finally shuffled down to the judge

will my questions be answered

“you’re under an investigational hold”

“P.R. bond set to 5000 dollars.”

i’m a criminal without committing a crime

time stands still

locked away for my family again

locked away from those who love me

the calls i placed to reach out were denied

how can no one be told where i am

how is this ok

how am i going to be taken care of

how will anyone know where i am

finally they release me.

the battle isn’t over

my battle has just begun.

they took away my freedom

they took away my voice.

never again

they put a fire in my heart

i will fight for myself

i will fight for my freedom

i will fight for my voice.

never again

never again