'Fax Check! Drawing From History, This Cartoonist Travels the Old Golden Road

From Davie's Chuck Wagon Diner to Meow Wolf...with a stop by the pink palace that shall not be named.
August 6, 2024
Cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz has been exploring Denver for years, diving into history and then sharing discoveries that cover everything from the 16th Street Mall to Union Station. This time, he's taking us on a walk along West Colfax Avenue, finishing off the trek that started with East Colfax.
click to enlarge cartoon with cowboy sign
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon with map
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon with street signs
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon with street car
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon with building signs
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon with motel sign
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon with casa bonita
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon of art galleries
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon of car noise
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon of man revving weed whacker
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon of man walking on street
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon of man walking on street
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon of buildings with signs
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon of man with bottles in bench
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon of meow wolf denver
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon of billboards
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon of man by meow wolf
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge cartoon with man on street
Karl Christian Krumpholz
