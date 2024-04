Westword Apologizes for "Armed and Dangerous" Cover

WestwordWestwordWestwordWe cannot begin to express our extreme anger and disappointment that the “ Armed and Dangerous ” cover was published by your team, and how we feel this cover is a disgusting perpetuation of a narrative that promotes the slaying by law enforcement of Black children in and outside of our community. This cover perpetuates the narrative that Black children are dangerous and should be feared by our community, which is exactly the type of thinking that led to the demise of Elijah McClain and a plethora of other young Black people who were murdered by police.We are heartbroken that we feel the need to include below a non-exhaustive list of names of Black children who were murdered at the hands of law enforcement:Kadarius Smith, 17 years old, killed March 21, 2024Terrell Miller, 4 years old, killed March 16, 2024Vernard Tony Jr., 13 years old, killed October 28, 2023Dhal Pothwi, 17 years old, killed September 6, 2023Lueth Mo, 15 years old, killed September 6, 2023Delaneo Martin, 17 years old, killed March 18, 2023Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw, 17 years old, killed August 21, 2022Brett Rosenau,15 years old, killed July 7, 2022Cedric Lofton, 17 years old, killed September 24, 2021Fanta Bility, 8 years old, killed August 27, 2021La’mello Parker, 3 months old, killed May 3, 2021Angelo Crooms, 16 years old, killed November 13, 2020Kwame Jones, 17 years old, killed January 5, 2020Isaiah Lewis, 17 years old, killed April 29, 2019Michael Elam Jr., 17 years old, killed February 16, 2019.We are urging you to please consider the negative impact that this cover has on the community that you live in, specifically your Black and Brown audience and neighbors. As avid consumers and promoters of thebrand, we hope you understand how heartbreaking to us it is that this cover was created, approved and published by your team. We sincerely hope you take the time to reevaluate this and understand the mistake you have made.I am here to advocate for our BIPOC community in Denver. The recent cover image is harmful, racist, anti-Black and just plain wrong. We are no longer in the Dark Ages. We now are aware and educated on the damage such propaganda and images have on public perception. It is like advertising specifically for Black people for anti-psychotics during the ’60s, when the Black community was targeted, gaslighted and oppressed by being overdiagnosed and institutionalized with schizophrenia for having “delusions of the system oppressing them.”I am highly disappointed in’s racist image directly on the front cover. It’s gross. The damage is done. But amends are still helpful to the BIPOC community. We all make mistakes; it is what we do moving forward that matters.I challengeto do better and be better.Westword