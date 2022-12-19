Westword Ho Ho Ho: Membership Match in December!

Support Us

Being free can get expensive.

From its start back in 1977, Westword has always been free. Like the city it covers (and uncovers), Westword has changed over the years, but it's remained free. Even as Westword adopted new technology that turned it from a free weekly distributed around Denver to a 24/7 website accessible everywhere along with a weekly distributed around Denver, access to all of our journalism has been free.

Creating Westword is not free, of course. It takes plenty of people to write those stories and distribute those papers, and to sell the ads that pay the rising printing tabs and all of the other bills that just about any business incurs. That's why we're so grateful to our loyal readers, who not only pick up the paper and read our website, but patronize those advertisers who cover our costs.

Most of our costs.

These are tough times for media outlets. And so four years ago, we started a campaign that encourages readers to become members, supporting our efforts through regular monthly payments or one-time donations. The program has been very successful, and over the past several years has helped subsidize the hiring of paid interns and reporting fellows who've reported on everything from the suicides at Colorado College to the rise of pickleball to the campaign to save the country's oldest VFW chapter.

We're very grateful for all the support we've received, and now you have a chance to double your gift: Once again, Westword is part of the #newsCOneeds Campaign. Since 2018, the Colorado Media Project has pushed this campaign, which this year will benefit 33 Colorado newsrooms, helping them spotlight the positive impact that they are making in their communities.

Through the month of December, #newsCOneeds will match every new Westword membership and renewal as well as outright donations, up to a total of $5,000. That would help pay for several new interns in 2023...who would put your support to good use producing many more impressive stories.

You can find details on how to help here.

Whether or not you choose to support Westword through our membership program this holiday season, we want to thank you for continuing to read Westword, in print or online, and for sharing your comments, compliments and complaints with us.

Freely, of course.
