Which Nuggets Are Getting Most Twitter Blame for Game 2 Loss to Heat

KCP and mpj trash — rafael (@nutiz1234) June 5, 2023

MPJ might cost the Nuggets a finals lol — Baseball Guru (98-58-5) (@denverpIs) June 5, 2023

Nuggets should've taken game 2, shame on MPJ — WHEELCHAIR JESUS (@wheeliemessiah) June 5, 2023

MPJ HAS to be better for the nuggets if they want to be champs. He needs to average 15-18 points.. especially if AG is giving the nuggets 10+ points a game — StL (@stlewis0) June 5, 2023

So mad at the Nuggets I can't sleep. Fuck MPJ. — Doc Holliday (@JamarToombs) June 5, 2023

MPJ and KCP truly cost the nuggets this game as dogshit and one sided as the reffing was (John Goble is from Miami btw and he’s somehow allowed to ref a fucking finals game with the heat) bricked too many open 3s to count and were trash defensively they should be embarrassed rn — DwayneCamacho (@DwayneCamacho88) June 5, 2023

The Nuggets needed to make an in game adjustment and just didn’t. CB needed more minutes. He gave the team energy and was the best defender on the court. MPJ deservedly got less minutes but there’s no excuse for KCP playing 36. He was useless. Needed to be taken out for CB. — Jacob Hughes (@littlegoofyj) June 5, 2023

Either KCP and/or MPJ have to shoot not at the absolute floor of their shooting ability or the Nuggets need to play Bruce Brown more. — JaggedCole (@JaggedCole) June 5, 2023

Im just praying that the fact that the last 3 teams who lost game 2 of the NBA finals at home continues with the nuggets lol. In seriousness though, theres no way in hell all of Jamal, KCP, and MPJ play that badly again in the same game — moose 🫎 (@MooseRantanen) June 5, 2023

Nuggets lose this series, it will be bc of MPJ — instigator-in-chief (@__fest) June 5, 2023

So can somebody tell Malone to coach up on the offensive rebounds? Also where was Jokers assists tonight? And why did they keep letting MPJ shoot 3’s, also MPJ’s defense was trash. We have to do better NUGGETS. we are only 3 games away from a well and overdue deserved Ship! — Paul J Del Real (@PaulJDelReal1) June 5, 2023

MPJ isn’t quite ready yet for a series of this level imo…if he’s not hitting 3s I think the Nuggets are forced to go small with Bruce brown. MPJs immaturity and limitations are being exposed — Sebastian Cotton (@Bonvivant1979) June 5, 2023

MPJ. He won’t say it, but MPJ. You can tell just from his minutes. KCP was also horrendous late with the fouls, but MPJ shows up tonight and the Nuggets win easy. Dude was out of it or something. — Poof Diddy (@nvrpay4premium) June 5, 2023

No. His teammates just missed shots.



Can’t get assists when Murray is 7/15, Porter is 2/8 (think he’s hurt) & KCP is 1/4.



Spo even said that analysis was casual. — Nuggets and politics (@chmorley) June 5, 2023

He will never win anything with these inconsistent bums, KCP, Murray and Porter — sonja (@eeclatant) June 5, 2023

He is so inconsistent it’s funny atp. He has a few good games and starts thinking he’s MJ. Porter even worse. Kcp too — sonja (@eeclatant) June 5, 2023

Miami didn't really do anything different Nuggets just couldn't hit shots and KCP was throwing the game getting multiple shooting fouls — EasyMoney (@EasyBucket35) June 5, 2023

He was legit awful and it could be argued KCP was the primary reason the Nuggets lost. — One Rock (@OneRockFF) June 5, 2023

Heat shot 49% from 3, terrible defense by the Nuggets. Plus, KCP fouled a 3-pt shooter two times. — Titch Muh (@TitchMuh) June 5, 2023

True we only lost by 3 we will bounce back and MPJ will make those shots he usually makes and KCP will be better — Sarachiman (@sarachiman55) June 5, 2023