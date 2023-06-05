Navigation
Which Nuggets Are Getting Most Twitter Blame for Game 2 Loss to Heat

June 5, 2023 7:27AM

Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a combined eleven points in the Denver Nuggets's game two loss to the Miami Heat.
Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a combined eleven points in the Denver Nuggets's game two loss to the Miami Heat.
The Denver Nuggets's 111-108 loss to the Miami Heat in game two of the NBA finals on June 4 was the type of heartbreaker that inspired fans on Twitter to search for players to blame — and most didn't need to look further than a pair linked by their abbreviated nicknames.

MPJ (Michael Porter Jr.) and KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope).

The box score offers clues as to why these two were targeted. Porter, whose five-year contract is worth approximately $180 million, scored a grand total of five points on three-for-fourteen shooting and earned a plus-minus (a stat that reveals whether a team scored more or fewer points when specific ballers are on the court) came in at an embarrassing -15. For his part, Caldwell-Pope, who earned a championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, managed only six points en route to a plus-minus of -14.

But there was more to the story than that. Porter specializes in three-pointers but kept missing (and missing, and missing) from beyond the arc even when he was as open as DJ Khaled's mouth while in maximum hype mode. Moreover, his improvement on the defensive end seemed to evaporate as the flop sweat collected on his forehead over the course of the contest.

Caldwell-Pope, meanwhile, was magically transformed from a defender par excellence to a liability thanks to several plays in which his aggressiveness trumped his court sense — most damagingly via inexcusable fouls on three-point shooters during crunch time that helped dig the Nuggets into a scoring hole too deep to escape.

They certainly tried. When superstar center Nikola Jokic realized that his cohorts were having off-nights, he shrugged off his reluctance and became a scorer — a strategy that seldom works (the Nuggets often lose when he notches forty-plus points) but at least kept Denver in contact with Miami, which shot nearly 50 percent from three after stinking up Ball Arena in game one. Indeed, Jamal Murray, who also struggled before waking from his slumber down the stretch, nearly sent the game into overtime with one last fling that, unfortunately, rattled out.

That Denver had a chance at victory despite subpar performances by three of five starters (the fourth, Aaron Gordon, was merely average) offers hope to Nuggets Nation, and some of that optimism is reflected in the Twitter reactions that followed the final buzzer. But such takes didn't prevent MPJ and KCP from being turned into alphabet soup online.

See what we mean by counting down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets:

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
