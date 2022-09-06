Why People Are Coming to and Leaving Colorado

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that the high cost of living here is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Earlier this summer, the financial website SmartAsset highlighted the states where high-earning households are relocating. Among destinations for individuals on the move with incomes of $200,000-plus (a bracket occupied by only about 7 percent of tax filers), Colorado finished seventh in the nation, with a net gain of 2,624 people in this category during 2020.
Plenty of these folks have settled in one of Colorado's ten wealthiest counties, as listed in a separate SmartAsset roundup. Many counties grouped near the top of the roster were mountain areas anchored by spendy resorts — and the top finisher, Pitkin County (home of Aspen), not only bested the competition in the state by a considerable margin, but finished as the fourth-richest in all of America, behind only Teton in Wyoming; New York, New York; and San Mateo in California.
United Van Lines stats from 2021, the most recent year for which information is available, showed that nearly half of those who moved to Colorado that year — 47.89 percent — had incomes of $150,000 or more. Meanwhile, more people with incomes between $0 and $49,999, as well as $50,000 to $74,999, left Colorado than came here.
U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that 39 of Colorado's 64 counties had fewer people under age eighteen living there in 2020 than in 2010.
