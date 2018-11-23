 


Denver's first Women's March, January 21, 2017.
Ken Hamblin II

Denver's Women's March Announces New Name, 2019 Date

Patricia Calhoun | November 23, 2018 | 8:54am
With Thanksgiving under your belt, it's not too early to start organizing your post-holiday calendar. Save January 19, 2019, for the third annual Women's March Denver.

Actually, make that Womxn's March Denver: The name has been changed to include "all women, all backgrounds and intersectionality," according to the Women's March Denver leadership team, which just announced the new name/next date. "Intersectionality is not just the word of the day, it is our path forward. We know this because this movement, including the Women’s March, has struggled for so long to build meaningful coalitions. Today, we step into the work. Today, we know better: because we listened, as a March, as a movement, as a people committed to justice. We listened to the voices of the marginalized, those targeted by sexism, racism, classism, anti-semitism, Islamophobia, heterosexism, cissexism, and more, and we are continuing to build those relationships, internally and externally."

While organizers of the Women's March in Washington, D.C., are facing charges of anti-semitism leveled by Teresa Shook, who founded the movement with a single Facebook post, Denver's movement is moving forward, fast. The theme for the 2019 event and subsequent action: "Listen. Unite. Act."

This will be the third march in Denver. On January 21, 2017, more than 150,000 people came together in the streets of downtown to demonstrate against the new administration and to push for community. The 2019 event will start in Civic Center Park with a rally, followed by the march. Details will be announced in the coming weeks; in the meantime, you can stay updated on through womensmarchdenver.org, and on the Facebook page.

And one more date to mark on that calendar: on Wednesday, December 5, CHAC is hosting a benefit for the Denver Womxn’s March at the gallery at 222 Santa Fe from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door; find out more on the Womxn's March Denver donation site.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

