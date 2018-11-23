Denver's Women's March Announces New Name, 2019 Date

With Thanksgiving under your belt, it's not too early to start organizing your post-holiday calendar. Save January 19, 2019, for the third annual Women's March Denver.

Actually, make that Womxn's March Denver: The name has been changed to include "all women, all backgrounds and intersectionality," according to the Women's March Denver leadership team, which just announced the new name/next date. "Intersectionality is not just the word of the day, it is our path forward. We know this because this movement, including the Women’s March, has struggled for so long to build meaningful coalitions. Today, we step into the work. Today, we know better: because we listened, as a March, as a movement, as a people committed to justice. We listened to the voices of the marginalized, those targeted by sexism, racism, classism, anti-semitism, Islamophobia, heterosexism, cissexism, and more, and we are continuing to build those relationships, internally and externally."