Words With Friends 2 Adding "Fourteener," and We Have More Ideas

Bonus game: try to guess where her left arm is coming from.

After what social media company Zynga is calling a “successful launch” of the Words with Friends Social Dictionary in 2017, Words with Friends 2 is adding eleven regionally specific words to its dictionary. They come with the launch of a new in-game feature, Road Trip with Friends. Among the additions: hella (an informal adverb that means "extremely" and is native to California) and Minnesota's hotdish, a must at any potluck.

Another new word was inspired by Colorado: Fourteener, which in hiking vernacular refers to a mountain over 14,000 feet — as if you didn’t know that already. It’s right there in the glossary that everyone gets when they cross over the state line.

What else should be in that glossary? Here are ten words that Zynga might consider next time around.