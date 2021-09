Worst Colorado Counties for COVID Breakthroughs Now

click to enlarge Summit County, anchored by Breckenridge, has seen a big rise in COVID breakthrough hospitalizations. YouTube













As predicted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , the number of COVID-19 breakthroughs — cases involving people fully immunized against the disease — has been rising in recent months . But this increase isn't equal in all parts of the state. Many counties are seeing infections — some serious enough to require hospital admissions — at a rate considerably higher than the state average.Summit County is a prime example. Out of a total of 872 cases of the coronavirus between April 1 and September 7, 208 are fully immunized individuals — well over 20 percent. And the jump between June and September was more than twenty-fold.In " The Real Story of Colorado COVID Breakthrough Cases ," we included county-by-county CDPHE statistics related to breakthrough cases and hospitalizations between April 1 and June 1. Earlier this week, at's request, the department provided updated data covering the period between April 1 and September 7.The overall state average for current breakthrough hospitalizations stands at 8.9 percent. But hospitalization stats weren't provided for many counties — particularly ones with comparatively low populations and limited resources. Of those for which numbers are available, many have experienced an above-average hospitalization count. Denver, for example, counted 73 breakthrough hospitalizations among 690 total hospitalizations between April 1 and September 7 — a rate of over 10 percent.The case counts are more widely accessible. Summit County had ten breakthrough cases between April 1 and June 1, but 208 between April 1 and September 7 — and it's not the only place to blow past the state average of 12.7 percent. Broomfield County went from 27 breakthrough cases from April 1 and June 1 to 248 between April 1 and September 7.Here is the available information on breakthrough cases and hospitalizations for all 64 Colorado counties, complete with comparisons between data from April 1 to June 1 and April 1 to September 7.Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 61Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 22Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 774Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 439Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 1,388Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 234Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 13,691Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 8,273Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 33Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 14Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 499Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 328Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 73Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 35Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 800Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 588Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 1,915Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 337Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 15,584Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 9,308Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 68Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 16Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 499Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 276Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 76Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 39Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 234Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 76Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 60Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 16Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 9Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 121Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 89Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 1,096Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 132Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 5,373Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 2,931Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 248Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 27Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 1,301Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 692Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 70Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 24Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 410Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 237Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 14Cases, total, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 38Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 178Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 67Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 58Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 41Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 331Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 276Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 10Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 67Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 48Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 83Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 65Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 74Cases, total, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 45Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 22Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 662Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 402Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 73Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 27Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 690Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 443Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 2,667Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 353Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 15,053Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 8,645Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 7Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 71Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 51Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 29Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 11Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 389Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 252Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 1,174Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 190Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 9,186Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 5,503Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 284Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 45Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 1,424Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 544Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 69Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 27Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 1,080Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 773Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 2,008Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 412Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 23,952Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 14,889Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 58Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 9Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 647Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 409Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 75Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 43Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 1,155Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 822Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 209Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 62Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 1,286Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 716Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 19Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 130Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 91Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 36Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 303Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 147Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 39Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 14Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 301Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 133Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 299Cases, total, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 21Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 10Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 146Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 95Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 13Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 10Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 71Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 31Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 590Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 415Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 1,845Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 313Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 12,258Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 7,493Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 17Cases, total, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 18Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 153Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 53Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 224Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 39Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 1,317Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 723Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 20Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 5Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 203Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 120Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 46Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 19Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 402Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 290Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 1,282Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 165Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 8,460Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 4,607Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 58Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 5Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 437Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 117Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 8Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 99Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 24Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 27Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 14Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 321Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 190Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 32Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 15Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 295Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 159Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 598Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 234Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 5,399Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 3,255Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 14Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 7Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 41Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 13Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 519Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 274Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 71Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 16Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 565Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 254Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 118Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 30Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 835Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 399Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 25Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 9Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 353Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 195Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 19Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 6Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 262Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 184Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 21Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 77Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 19Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 32Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 361Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 181Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 7Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 62Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 42Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 68Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 8Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 332Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 121Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 17Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 204Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 107Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 34Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 9Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 361Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 269Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 488Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 170Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 4,431Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 3,169Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 13Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 209Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 90Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 27Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 280Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 144Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 144Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 22Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 583Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 94Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 9Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 163Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 126Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 7Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 41Cases, total, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 43Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 5Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 177Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 65Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 10Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 6Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 61Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 34Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 208Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 10Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 872Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 339Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 43Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 15Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 636Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 438Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 38Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 24Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 46Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 23Hospitalizations, April 1-September 7: 519Hospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: 142Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 942Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: 142Cases, total, April 1-September 7: 9,323Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 5,121Hospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-September 7: N/AHospitalizations, April 1-June 1, total: N/ACases, fully vaccinated, April 1-September 7: 7Cases, fully vaccinated, April 1-June 1: N/ACases, total, April 1-September 7: 110Cases, total, April 1-June 1: 70