Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer Man

4 Noses Brewing Plans Denver Taproom and Production Brewery

October 21, 2021 5:55AM

4 Noses Brewing Plans Denver Taproom and Production Brewery
4 Noses Brewing
A day after hitting Colorado with the news that it had purchased Odd13 Brewing, the parent company behind 4 Noses Brewing has revealed that it also plans to open a large production facility — and a new taproom — at the northwestern edge of Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood.

When it is complete, probably sometime in 2022, the 22,000-square-foot warehouse at 4040 Dahlia Street will include a forty-barrel brewhouse and enable the company to expand production and packaging of both 4 Noses and Odd13 beers. The taproom will likely come later.

“We were fortunate through the pandemic to be able to continue to sell our beers across Colorado in liquor stores and supermarkets, and we fought pretty hard for that,” says Tommy Bibliowicz, co-founder of 4 Noses and a partner in 4NB Holdings, which is the Bibliowicz family-owned parent company for 4 Noses, Odd13 and Wild Provisions Beer Project.

As a result, 4 Noses had been looking for a production facility long before the Odd13 deal was made. In fact, Bibliowicz says, he learned that Odd13 owners Ryan and Kristin Scott were trying to sell the brand and the Lafayette taproom after inquiring about Odd13’s production space; the Scotts closed that space two months ago and sold the equipment to an out-of-state brewery.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


click to enlarge 4 NOSES BREWING
4 Noses Brewing
The new production facility "will allow us to grow pretty substantially and meet market demands," Bibliowicz says, adding that the Odd13 purchase will help justify that growth by giving 4 Noses "a new brand to foster" and the ability to grow organically. 4NB plans to keep the 4 Noses and Odd13 brands and taprooms as distinct entities, and to maintain some of Odd13’s culture, as well. In fact, Bibliowicz says he wants to learn more about what makes Odd13’s name so strong so that he doesn’t create problems with it.

Odd13 Brewing was one of the pioneers of hazy New England-style IPAs and the first brewery in the state to can the new style in 2016. 4 Noses, founded in 2017, also specializes in hazy IPAs but has become known for a wide variety of other styles, including lagers, fruited sours and its pumpkin beer.

"Our breweries grew up in a very similar community, and we’ve known each other for a long time,"  Bibliowicz says. "Odd13 is too important of a brand to let go away."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.
Contact: Jonathan Shikes

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation