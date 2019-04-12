 


    Herban Planet
A Taste of Haiti was one of the last soul food and Caribbean holdouts on Welton Street.
Photo by Mark Antonation

Denver's Only Haitian Restaurant Closes in Five Points

Mark Antonation | April 12, 2019 | 1:54pm
Soul food and Caribbean cuisine have long been intertwined, owing to the African diaspora. At A Taste of Haiti, you could get both — a least until recently. The Haitian restaurant that also served soul food and barbecue is now closed.

A note on A Taste of Haiti's Facebook page reads:

We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are closed for relocation. Please stay tuned for future updates and relocation information.


Mathurin Innocent opened his Haitian restaurant five years ago at 2622 Welton Street in Five Points, but the address already had a long history of serving soul food in the neighborhood. Ethel's House of Soul, opened by Ethel Allen in 1971, reigned for nearly forty years before Coleman's Taste of Detroit Soul Food took over in 2008. That eatery ran for about six years before Henry Coleman moved back to his home town of Detroit.

Times are changing in Five Points, where Caribbean cooking and soul food were once common. Randall’s at the New Climax closed last year, although owner Randall Borne is looking to reopen at 3349 York Street. Over the years, Zona's Tamales (which also specialized in pig-ear sandwiches), Healthful Juices (a Jamaican lunch joint), Cat Island Caribbean Cafe and Sadie's have all come and gone, and now only the Welton Street Cafe, where you can fill up on Jamaican pates or fried chicken with brown gravy, survives.

The block where A Taste of Haiti's brick building exists is slated for redevelopment, and while we weren't able to get in touch with Innocent, it's a good bet that the lease ended and was not up for renewal.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

