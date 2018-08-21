Review: Acreage Takes You to the Land of Possibilities

Cars snake so far down the road from Acreage, the restaurant on the Stem Ciders production campus in Lafayette, that I feel like I’m looking for parking at a popular open space. Dry fields stretch in all directions. The mountains loom gray and grayer from an approaching storm. I finally park, sidestep fierce thorns along the weed-lined curb and take it all in: this big sky, the raw openness. For setting alone, Acreage is worth the drive. Factor in the whole package — the wood-fired food, the cider flights, the fire pits on the lawn with kids playing cornhole — and you get a restaurant that reminds you of how lucky we are to live in the West.

A spirit of possibility pervades the place. Independence, too, and aren’t those the traits that have linked all of us drawn to this high desert over the generations? Here, restaurant formalities have been cast aside. You seat yourself, inside or outside, at the bar or in the cider garden, with people you know or ones you soon will, sharing rustic, wide-plank tables that seat sixteen and encourage conversation. You build your own flight from the two dozen or so cider varieties on offer, swapping notes with neighbors about the dry one that reminds you of Champagne, the offbeat crowd-pleaser with chiles and guava. You order when you want to, leaving your table to stand in line at the bar or at the counter, where the smell of wood smoke is the strongest, given the proximity to the primary heat source that cooks the food. Sometimes lines get so long that you decide not to get up again to order cider doughnuts, because you don’t want to interrupt the good time you’re having. Your loss: They’re terrific — not too sweet, laced with bits of apple, ready to be dunked in thick cider glaze.

Acreage is set in the fields on the Stem Ciders cambus in Lafayette. Danielle Lirette

At recent meals, those doughnuts were the only dessert, emphasizing the menu’s casual, farmhouse vibe that started in Snacks and ran through every section. Cornbread, sweet and grainy with a blend of cornmeal and gluten-free flour, arrived in a cast-iron dish with a heap of pimento cheese. Soft pretzels broke into chewy pieces, the kind you could wave in the air as you told a story, with fat flakes of salt falling off as you got to the good part. Fries were doused with thin mushroom gravy and stacked with cheese curds and roasted green chiles in a Western poutine.