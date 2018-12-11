 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
La Chupaflor will open next door to Palenque and share a patio; the finished mural will depict hummingbirds and agave plants.EXPAND
La Chupaflor will open next door to Palenque and share a patio; the finished mural will depict hummingbirds and agave plants.
Mark Antonation

Adelitas Owner Closes Mexican Ice Cream Shop La Chupaflor

Westword Staff | December 11, 2018 | 9:28am
AA

Restaurateur Brian Rossi had a pretty good hold on the corner of South Broadway and Louisiana Avenue, with his flagship Mexican restaurant, Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina, opening in 2013, and Palenque Mezcaleria and La Chupaflor following in 2016 and 2017, respectively. But La Chupaflor, specializing in Michoacan-style ice cream, is now dark at 11 East Louisiana Avenue.

The ice cream shop's Facebook page shared the news yesterday evening:

Related Stories

We are sad to share that effective immediately, we are permanently closed. Thank you for the love and support you've shown.


Chupaflor is Spanish for hummingbird, and La Chupaflor was decorated with exterior murals of desert scenes and emerald-hued birds. Inside, customers could enjoy ice cream in tropical fruit and other Latin American flavors such as dulce de leche, avocado, cajeta and chicha morada, as well as ice cream tacos and other frozen desserts.

While Chupaflor is now closed, Rossi recently expanded into Littleton with a second Adelitas, at 2609 West Main Street.

"Ice cream was a fun and creative business, and it was something that takes a lot of time to do right,"  Rossi Explains. "With the new Adelitas Littleton location opening it was time we didn’t have."

The owner says he's grateful to the Platt Park neighborhood for supporting La Chupaflor and adds that he's planning something new for the space. "We have decided to go a different route, and change the concept to something we know a little more about," he notes. "We will be bringing a new bar concept that we feel will not only complement Adelitas and Palenque, but will also be something the Platt Park neighborhood will enjoy."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: