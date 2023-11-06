Alice in Wonderland-Inspired Cafe and Bar Brings a Touch of Whimsy to Boulder





The family-owned and -operated restaurant, which opened last month on the Hill in Boulder promises an immersive journey inspired by Alice in Wonderland. As you peek through the larger-than-life keyhole that leads to Alice and Rose , you'll quickly realize this is no ordinary cafe.

family's last name, de Roos, which means Rose.

click to enlarge "We wanted the atmosphere to be nice but not stuffy," says Alice and Rose’s owner, Holley Ellis. Courtesy of Alice and Rose

I own a chocolate shop and have a cake-decorating background, but this is my first time creating a restaurant."



The building that houses Alice and Rose opened as drugstore in 1908. Over the years, it went through numerous owners and identities, from a folk-music venue to a bicycle shop and, most recently, a bookstore. When the Innisfree Poetry Bookstore and Cafe closed its doors in September 2020, Ellis saw an opportunity to realize her fine-dining vision.



She worked for a year with interior designer Kari Whitman to create a modern look for the cafe that includes whimsical elements from Alice in Wonderland, from the top-hat light fixture to the eccentric custom-made throne chairs.



"The design of the space is our gift to the community," Ellis says. "We wanted to create a memorable, unique space that felt welcoming as well as being nice enough to encourage the community to celebrate their milestones with us. The first thing we did was design a community table for newcomers to our city so that they could sit with others and meet people instead of dining alone. Secondly, we designed large couches for groups to be able to dine easily together. We wanted to make sure Alice and Rose was the perfect spot to host a birthday brunch or dinner. Lastly, we added these great giant chairs painted for us by Jimmie Martin in London.



"We wanted the atmosphere to be nice but not stuffy. Our philosophy is that every customer should leave feeling better than when they walked in," Ellis notes. "We think food should be so delicious that each bite makes you forget all about what is happening in the world. We want the only thought in your mind to be how wonderful it tastes."