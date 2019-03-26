Avanti Pulls the Plug on Deal to Bring Texas Chef Paul Qui to Denver

A day after the owners of Avanti Food & Beverage announced that they had signed Texas chef Paul Qui to add an outpost of his Austin street-food concept, East Side King, to the LoHi food hall, the Avanti team has backed out of the deal. In 2016, Qui was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend at his apartment, but the charges against him were dismissed in March 2018 after the woman declined to participate in the case shortly before it was set to go to trial.

Avanti co-founder Patrick O'Neill is currently out of the country, but he released this statement in an email:

We apologize to our guests, our tenants, and our team for misjudging the severity of the situation surrounding Chef Qui. At Avanti we pride ourselves on offering a safe, all welcoming environment. We want our actions to speak louder than words and therefore have cut all ties with Aqui Hospitality and East Side King. Our priority is to listen to our community and continue to support Denver’s culinary scene and aspiring restaurateurs.

