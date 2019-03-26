Avanti Pulls the Plug on Deal to Bring Texas Chef Paul Qui to Denver

A day after the owners of Avanti Food & Beverage announced that they had signed Texas chef Paul Qui to add an outpost of his Austin street-food concept, East Side King, to the LoHi food hall, the Avanti team has backed out of the deal. In 2016, Qui was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend at his apartment, but the charges against him were dismissed in March 2018 after the woman declined to participate in the case shortly before it was set to go to trial.
Avanti co-founder Patrick O'Neill is currently out of the country, but he released this statement in an email:
We apologize to our guests, our tenants, and our team for misjudging the severity of the situation surrounding Chef Qui. At Avanti we pride ourselves on offering a safe, all welcoming environment. We want our actions to speak louder than words and therefore have cut all ties with Aqui Hospitality and East Side King. Our priority is to listen to our community and continue to support Denver’s culinary scene and aspiring restaurateurs.
We talked to Qui just hours before O'Neill's statement, and the chef declined to discuss anything other than his food and restaurants, noting that he was honored to come to Denver and was excited to start cooking here. There was no indication at that time that the deal was in danger. He also mentioned that the counter-service operation at Avanti was only the first part of his plan to build brick-and-mortar versions of East Side King and his other restaurant, Thai Kun, in Denver.
The name Paul Qui will be familiar to fans of Top Chef; Qui won season nine in 2012, and he also won a James Beard Award that year for Best Chef: Southwest while at Uchiko, a spinoff of Tyson Cole's Austin eatery Uchi. But since his arrest, he's closed a number of restaurants in Houston, Austin and Dallas, and many questions have arisen from food critics and restaurant patrons voicing online opinions about whether diners should continue to support Qui's eateries.
Qui and his company, Aqui Hospitality, also released a statement following Avanti's decision:
"The East Side King team is extremely disappointed in Avanti's decision to pull out of our agreement. Throughout the process, Chef Paul and the team have been forthcoming, collaborative and working in good faith towards a common goal. We still believe Denver is a wonderful community that is diverse, open minded and plan on bringing the concept to the city. The support we have received is greatly appreciated and look forward to being here in the near future."
While the initial decision to conduct business with a chef with a considerable black mark on his record can be questioned, for now, the cancellation of the deal puts on the back burner any quandaries Denver diners might have about spending money at Qui's restaurants; East Side King was scheduled to open in just a few weeks in place of American Grind (which is moving into a permanent location in Washington Park West this spring).
