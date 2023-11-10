Bakery of Sweetness Food Truck Satisfies Savory Cravings Too

"Ever since I was fourteen, I worked in restaurants. I started as a busser and then graduated to become a server, and then ended up starting to learn the back of the house and management. I did that for about six years, and then ended up transitioning over to the grocery side of food and worked at King Soopers and Whole Foods for a while," says Christian Caceres, owner of the Bakery of Sweetness food truck.
Originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, Caceres moved to Colorado with his family at a young age and fell in love with the state. While he enjoyed working in the hospitality industry, it was his experience in the grocery business that fostered his kitchen skills and eventually led him to start his own mobile food business. "I worked in the deli and bakery as well as the meat and seafood departments, so I kind of learned a little bit of everything throughout the grocery store," Caceres explains.
While he learned a lot working in those stores, "I wanted something to call my own," he says. "I was going to work every day and ended up putting in my hardest efforts, and it didn't always seem most appreciated. I know I can appreciate myself, so I might as well just do it for me."
Riding high on that success, he decided to dream a little bigger, and the idea of launching a food truck became his primary focus. When he came across a truck in January that another mobile food business, Basic Kneads, was selling, he seized the opportunity. "I painted it myself, worked on the electrical and fixed some of the plumbing. And then the biggest part was learning how to operate a wood oven, because I've never done that before," Caceres says. "I did a little research on that and knew I wanted to keep it as a pizza truck, because what better thing to do with a wood oven than pizza?"
About four months after purchasing the truck, Caceres launched Bakery of Sweetness in May. "I would say the most challenging part would be just trying to manage everything," he explains. "Most trucks only do either just sweets or just savory. I ended up doing both, so I have to make sure that my sweet levels are in stock and prep for pizza."
From pizzas, subs and calzones to cookies, brownies and cupcakes, this truck will satisfy both your sweet and savory cravings. "Some of my favorite items would probably be the chicken bacon barbecue sub and then the roasted stuffed green pepper — I added that on to my menu recently," Caceres says. "The green pepper has a more smoky and roasted flavor from the wood oven. Pizza-wise, the chicken bacon ranch is probably my favorite."
As for the sweets, he notes that his Oreo-style cookie is a fan favorite, and that his red velvet cookies are "a really big kicker" for the holidays.
As he builds his new business, Caceres is working on launching an online site for ordering. He also has "another truck that I'm trying to build out and get started," he says. "I want to turn it into more of a cafe truck."
For now, though, hungry diners can find Caceres and the Bakery of Sweetness truck via the Truckster and Street Food Finder apps.