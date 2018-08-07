Review: Bang Up to the Elephant! Is a Funhouse of Food and Drink

It took a while for my server to arrive, but I didn’t mind. At Bang Up to the Elephant!, which opened in the dead of winter, beach drinks rule the day and clocks run on island time. How else to explain cocktails arriving halfway through dinner? Normally I would have been peeved, but something about the laid-back dreamland that owner Kevin Delk has created inside this formerly derelict space makes you feel toes-in-the-sand relaxed, even if you were cursing the lack of parking just minutes ago. This all-day neighborhood spot seems to channel the spirit of Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” even though the catchy song is never played (amen and hallelujah).

Brick walls are painted two shades of blue to capture the sky/water palette of Trinidad and Tobago, the islands that inspired Delk. There’s water here, too — not in an actual ocean (though I wouldn’t put it past Delk to try), but in a giant stone fountain playfully filled with rubber ducks. Light sparkles through a stained-glass wall and twirling, translucent mobiles, as if you were underwater looking up at the sun. Tropical plants twist out of cinderblock walls to bring a 3-D reality to this island/jungle/otherworldly octopus’s garden. Bang Up to the Elephant! is so ambitious that it’s everything and nothing in particular, more of a feeling than anything you can actually pin down.

Delk does his best to describe what he was after, but the concept is big and slippery, even for this veteran restaurateur (Beatrice & Woodsley, Mario’s Double Daughter’s Salotto, Two-Fisted Mario’s Pizza). In one breath, he talks of calypso and the desire to apply “the title of this musical genre, of uplifting and positively charged music, to the cuisine.” In another, he taps a metaphor reminiscent of Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse-Five, with aliens dropping by Earth for exhibits to put in a zoo: “It’s as if some space aliens, bent on mapping and adding potential zoo planets to their collection, but with a huge galley aboard their ship, landed only on these islands,” he explains. But given the people’s “un-cageable spirit, you can forget about a successful zoo. So they gathered up the iconic trappings, especially recipes, as best they could with their limited handle on the language and culture, and took off with some really exciting dishes and menus to share. That was an exhibit!”