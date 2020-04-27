Get Your Giant Jabroni & Sons Sandwiches at Bar Dough

If you're from New York City or Philadelphia (or if you're a fan of Duane "The Rock" Johnson), you probably know a Jabroni. If you've argued with friends about the exact right (and definitively wrong) bread or cheese for any specific sandwich, you may even be a Jabroni. And starting Tuesday, April 28, you'll be able to order a Jabroni & Sons sandwich made according to exacting Italian-American deli specifications.

Bar Dough is launching the takeout-only Jabroni & Sons from its kitchen at 2227 West 32nd Avenue as a way to bring in some extra income during the coronavirus shutdown while tapping into the sandwich-making energy of some of the restaurant's kitchen staff. "It started out as a joke between me and one of my cooks," explains Bar Dough culinary director and partner Max MacKissock. "We've been talking about doing this for three or four years; we've got a whole backstory going on. And where I grew up, there were tons of these little Italian deli and market places, where there was always lots of trash-talking going on."

MacKissock says that most of the sandwich recipes for the new venture come from Eric Weffen and A.J. Schreffler, who have both worked with him for many years. "Eric has been with me since the Squeaky Bean, and A.J. is from Philly and is the sous-chef at Bar Dough," he notes. They've put together an opening menu that pays tribute to their favorite sandwiches and restaurants from their younger days, including a Philly cheesesteak called the Cooper Wit made with ribeye steak and Cooper sharp white cheese, and a roast pork and broccoli rabe sandwich called the Uncle Jimmy. There's also the Sanducci, named after an Italian eatery in New Jersey, that comes with three kinds of meat, provolone, giardiniera, shredded lettuce and garlic aioli, and an eggplant parmesan sandwich called the Gabanotz. As a side, you can order housemade crab chips (potato chips dressed in Old Bay seasoning) with Cooper sharp white sauce.

The idea of ghost restaurants (where an entire concept and menu is set up within an existing restaurant for delivery only) was slowly gaining momentum in larger cities around the country but was only just starting to take hold in Denver. MacKissock says that the idea is well-suited to current conditions, where customers either can't dine at the restaurant or may be wary of going out in public. "So we'll keep [Jabroni & Sons] going out of Bar Dough for the foreseeable future," he adds.

MacKissock says the menu will evolve over time to include daily specials and non-sandwich offerings, and is intended as a complement to the takeout market supplies Bar Dough has been selling since restaurant dining rooms closed on March 17. Jabroni & Sons will initially be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for to-go orders, but the chef expects to add delivery within the next week. For now, you can view the menu on the Jabroni & Sons Instagram account and then call in your order to 720-668-8506.