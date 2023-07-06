Navigation
Global Cuisine

Short Stop: American Barbecue With an Indian Twist at DJ's Watering Hole in Louisville

July 6, 2023 11:29AM

Some of he many options at DJ's. Linnea Covington
What: DJ's Watering Hole

Where: 988 Dillon Road, Louisville

When: Open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more info: Visit djswateringholerestaurant.com
Inside DJ's Watering Hole in Louisville.
Linnea Covington

About the place: Stumbling upon DJ's Watering Hole in Louisville was pure happenstance. I was researching barbecue joints in Boulder County, and lo and behold, a menu featuring American barbecue with an Indian twist popped up. This, I thought, will either be off-the-wall amazing or horrible; luckily for us, it was fantastic.

The "DJ's" part of the name comes not from one person, but from its three owners, and is made up of the first initial of each of their names: Darryl Johnson and cousins Jatin and Shivang Patel. Johnson, who has won awards for his barbecue (which guests can see on the wall when they walk in), wanted to open a barbecue spot in the building that formerly housed an Outback Steakhouse. Jatin, who opened Tiffins India Cafe in Boulder in 2011 and then sold it in 2018, wanted to offer a taste of his home country. So they combined their passions and created the only Indian-American barbecue spot in the state that we know of.

"Other places have Asian flavors on an American food, and what we are doing is something new," says Jatin, who opened DJ's in November 2022. "You look at Indian food, the potato, cauliflower and the peppers — these weren't Indian ingredients to begin with. The [cuisine] has evolved."
Co-owner Jatin Patel looking at his garden at the restaurant.
Jessica Benjamin
A lot of the menu comes from the creative mind of Jatin, who works closely with his cousin in the kitchen. He has cooked off and on for decades, and working on new foods and flavor combinations is what he wants to do in life, he says. He also grows ingredients right outside, in the small gardens that surround the bare-bones patio, which Jatin says he plans to make more hospitable as soon as he can. Until then, bunches of mint, lamb's quarters, peppers, nasturtium, mustard, okra and other crops add greenery to the space and appear on the menu.

As for the inside, it took the team months to get things in order thanks to the country-wide problems with labor shortages right now. A lot of the work, from the wood-paneled walls to the shiny lacquered floor, were done by the owners. There's plenty of seating, at individual tables, community picnic tables and at the bar. So far, it's easy to stop in for lunch or dinner and not have to wait. But as more people discover this eatery, we predict it will start filling up more regularly. 
The Paneer Pboy at DJ's Watering Hole.
Linnea Covington
What you're eating: The menu is huge, with sandwiches, barbecue meats, vegetarian options, salads, tandoori and sides. Just about everything is made in-house, from the Indian sauces to the salad dressings to the squeeze bottles filled with Rat's WoodShack BBQ Sauce on each table.

While some options are more run-of-the-mill, such as cheese fries, burgers and fried chicken, it's the Indian-American combinations that really stand out. For example, the Paneer Pboy, a take on a New Orleans po'boy with seasoned paneer cheese, fresh peppers, mushrooms and housemade dressing on top. The Mac Bowl also has a fun twist, with batter-fried paneer tossed in hot and tangy chile sauce.

Barbecue plates come with house-smoked meats, and options include spare ribs, pulled pork, brisket and more. You should absolutely get any of these meats topped with the slightly spicy and flavorful masala sauce. The platter is served over rice and comes with a choice of sides, including collard greens, mac and cheese, coleslaw and baked beans. Don't skip ordering a side of fresh, housemade naan — it's perfect for dipping in the sauces and scooping up the tender chunks of meat.
The lamb kabob at DJ's Watering Hole.
Linnea Covington
The wings, too, can lean toward either standard American or Indian flavors. A plate of six, ten or twenty can be tossed with a classic barbecue rub or lemon pepper. For an Indian kick, opt for the rich vindaloo sauce or the sweet-and-spicy mango chutney. We also tried the lamb kabob, a succulent piece of meat with spiced peppers that's served over rice with Indian dipping sauces. Pro tip: Ask for a side of cooling, yogurt-based raita and mango chutney, too.

Soon there will be even more options, as Jatin plans to offer specials on a regular basis, so start eating your way through the menu ASAP.
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.
Contact: Linnea Covington

