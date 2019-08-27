Bayou Bob's Will Serve Its Last Gumbo on August 31

The good times will soon come to an end at Bayou Bob's.

Bayou Bob's has been selling crawdads, gumbo and jambalaya for more than thirty years downtown, moving from its original home in a food court on Stout Street to a full-service restaurant on 17th Street in 1990 and to its current location at 1635 Glenarm Place back in 1995. But all good times eventually roll to a halt, and the venerable Cajun eatery will close at the end of this month.

The restaurant posted this message on its Facebook page on Monday, August 26:



It's hard to say goodbye. After 33 amazing years of friends, feasts & libations Bayou Bob's will be closing the doors forever on Saturday, August 31, 2019. We are old, tired & the fish are biting, so from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you. Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler!

Bayou Bob's was a favorite of Louisiana transplants, tourists strolling in from the 16th Street Mall and diners looking for some good grub before a show at the Paramount Theatre (with which Bob's shared a building). Happy hours were always a big draw, with discount Hurricanes, crawfish pies and hushpuppies giving New Orleans natives a touch of nostalgia.

Founder Bob Hoffpauir has been an evangelist for Cajun, Creole and Southern cooking over the past three decades, making public appearances to cook the food of his home state and helping Denver celebrate Mardi Gras every year.

Bayou Bob's exits the downtown scene just months after nearby Marlowe's and the Paramount Cafe closed at the end of 2018. Marlowe's is slated to become West of Surrender this fall, but so far the other two spaces have not been claimed by new businesses.