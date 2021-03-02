Beau Jo's Rolls Out a Pizza-Slinging Food Truck

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

When you think of iconic Colorado dishes, pizza doesn't exactly spring to mind. But for fifty years, Beau Jo's has been baking its distinctive Colorado mountain-style pizzas — thin on the bottom and encircled by a bready crust as fat as a mountain-bike tire.

Originally, folks had to stop in Idaho Springs for a bite or a bellyful of Beau Jo's, but over the years, the pizzeria expanded into multiple towns on the Front Range. No longer were the pies — sold by weight and topping out at five pounds — relegated to après-ski dinners; you could get your favorite combo in Denver, Arvada, Evergreen, Fort Collins or Steamboat Springs. But Beau Jo's closed its Denver outpost, at 2710 South Colorado Boulevard, in 2017 — the building was demolished, and a Chick-Fil-A now stands in its place — leaving a long drive once again for anyone on the south or east side of town. (Since then, a Longmont branch has also been added.)

Hope is returning, though — in the form of a Beau Jo's mobile pizza kitchen, which debuted last month at a couple of private events and promises to bring the famous pies to regular locations this spring and summer.

EXPAND The truck is baking one-pound pizzas with lots of sauce and topping options. Courtesy of Beau Jo's

Codi Bair, the company's public-relations manager and daughter of longtime owner Chip Bair, says the truck is a way to get Beau Jo's pizza to a wider audience at craft breweries and other locations. "The dough is rolled out and the pizzas are baked on the truck," she explains, so your pie will be as hot and fresh as if you were sitting in one of the pizzeria's dining rooms.

The menu comprises one-pound pizzas (the smallest Beau Jo's sells) with a wide variety of sauces and toppings to choose from, along with Buffalo wings and honey cheese bread. And yes, honey will be available so you can dunk your crust — something your East Coast friends may find shocking.

Scheduling has just begun, but already the pizza truck has committed to showing up at Resolute Brewing, at 7286 South Yosemite Boulevard in Centennial, every Monday, beginning March 8. Bair says more locations will soon be announced on the eatery's Instagram and Facebook pages. If you can't wait, the truck will be at Burley Brewing, 680 Atchison Way in Castle Rock, from 2 to 9 p.m. today (Tuesday, March 2), and Burley could become a regular stop for the truck every Tuesday.

Beau Jo's was founded in 1971 by Idaho Springs residents Beau and Jo Ann Faulk; Chip Bair purchased the business from the couple in 1973 and moved it to its current building. With three Bair kids now helping run the business, Beau Jo's has added several new ideas, including the food truck (which is also available for catering and special events), a new vegan menu and even nationwide shipping through Goldbelly.

Don't let newcomers tell you Colorado doesn't have a pizza style of its own: Take them to the Beau Jo's truck for the original mountain pie.