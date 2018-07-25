Beer Calendar: Get Your Brews With Ice Cream, Lemonade and Cereal

Four Noses Brewing is joining a long list of Colorado breweries that are changing their look this year. The four-year-old Broomfield beer maker will start by "refreshing" its three core brands: Perfect Drift Pilsner, ’Bout Damn Time American IPA, and Raspberry Blonde (formerly Bareback Blonde). It has also changed the logo and wordmark, "creating a sleek new feel to go with the sleek new cans," 4 Noses says.

Avery Brewing, Boulder Beer, Bonfire Brewing, Lone Tree Brewing, Rockyard and Tommyknocker are just some of the companies that have altered or overhauled their branding in the past twelve months.

"The recipes have not changed for these favorites," says 4 Noses, but co-owner Tommy Bibliowicz explains that he's "seeking to enliven the branding to match the style and feel of the beer it encases." To do this, the brewery hired design firm StudioMast to incorporate the hand-drawn art created by Bibliowicz himself.

New packaging for seasonal beers like Oktoberfest and Pump Action will roll out in the taproom and across Colorado liquor stores in the upcoming months.

Station 26 Brewing

Wednesday, July 25

Platt Park Brewing taps the latest beer in its monthly 11th Tap Project at 3 p.m. This month, it's Pineapple & Rosehip Saison. The beer was flavored with Florida pineapples and rosehips oil, which "adds a tang similar to hibiscus, while the pineapple gives it a touch of sweet," the brewery says. There is only one keg.

Join Eskimo Bros. Nitro Ice Cream and Station 26 Brewing at Freshcraft from 3 to 7 p.m. when Eskimo Bros. will be making liquid nitrogen ice cream paired with Station 26 beers, including the brewery's Dark Star Imperial Stout, Bourbon Barrel Aged Barley Wayne and Piña Colada Milkshake Double IPA. Available drafts from Station 26 include Juicy Banger, Bang Bang Double IPA, Piña Colada Milkshake DIPA, Dark Star Imperial Stout, and Bourbon Barrel Aged Barley Wayne 2016.

Thursday, July 26

Renegade Brewing continues its Beers + Banned Books series at 6 p.m. by pairing To Kill a Mockingbird with Tequila Mockingbird, which is the brewery's 5:00 Afternoon Ale aged with tequila-soaked American Oak staves and flavored with lemongrass. The first forty people to purchase a ten-ounce pour of Tequila Mockingbird will receive a worn copy of To Kill a Mockingbird to keep. This is the third Renegade monthly event where the brewery pairs books on banned-book lists from America's past with a new beer created in a Squarrel Barrel.

Something Brewery

Saturday, July 28

"Summer means lemonade stands. We've got the adult version of that," says Station 26 Brewing, which will tap Strawberry Lemonade Sherbert (and, yes, sherbet is spelled wrong on purpose), a kettle-soured beer brewed with lactose and vanilla and "bursting with flavors of strawberry and lemon. Smooth, slightly tart, and just what you need in the middle of summer." Station 26 will also sell a limited number of Crowlers starting at 1 p.m.

Denver Beer Co. is cooling things down with its third annual Beer and Ice Cream Pairing, taking place at the original taproom on Platte Street in Denver and at the Arvada brewery at 5768 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard. The brewers at Denver Beer Co. teamed up with Little Man Ice Cream to create five different summer shandies (beer plus juice) that can be paired specifically with five different ice cream flavors. The full pairing — five four-ounce beers and five mini-scoops — will be available both Saturday and Sunday for $20.

Something Brewery in Brighton debuts its Cereal Beer Series at noon. The beers are: Fruity Sparkles, a kettle-soured glitter beer made with Fruity Pebbles; Super Cereal, a milk stout made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Puffs; and Crunch Beeries, a milkshake IPA made with Cap'n Crunch Berries. To take the cereal theme even further, all three-pack Crowlers of the beers will come with 3-D glasses (like a surprise inside) to go along with the 3-D labels. Also, "all beers have fun games on the back of each Crowler just like your childhood growing up eating cereal," the brewery says. Only 250 Crowlers will be available for each beer.

Westminster brings the heat with the return of the Westy Craft Brew Fest and a whopping sixty regional breweries and cider makers, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Christopher Fields, where you'll find fantastic views of the Front Range. In addition, there will be music from Rob Drabkin, food trucks and even child care for kids seven and up. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door; there are also VIP options. Get them at westybrewfest.com.

Get thirsty for ThirstyFest, a beer festival with fifteen breweries, live music, lawn games and food trucks at the McNichols Civic Center Building. The event is a volunteer-led beer festival, and all proceeds will be donated to Water for People, a Denver-based organization that helps people in nine countries gain access to clean water and sanitation. Breweries on hand include: Denver Beer Co., Left Hand, Renegade, Crooked Stave, Joyride, Hogshead, Crazy Mountain, Colorado Native (Coors), Good River Beer, Horse & Dragon, Bruz Beers, Goldspot, 4 Noses Brewing, Epic and Declaration. There will be music from Envy Alo, Boogie Mammoth, Devan Blake Jones, Sonic Flow, Ben Hammond and Malakai, and food from Dos Gringos and FishSki Provisions. Tickets, $25, are available at thirstyfestdenver.com.

Sunday, July 29

River North Brewery, which has jumped into the hazy IPA game with both feet, will kick off a series of Hazy Sundays at noon. The series (running the last Sunday of every month) will introduce drinkers to new takes on the brewery's Mountain Haze and "other cloudy, deliciously juicy brews." The first beer in the series is Ekuanot Mountain Haze, a 6.1 percent ABV New England-style IPA with an extra addition of Ekuanot hops, which is known for its melon and berry character. Also on tap will be Experimental Mountain Haze, which was dry-hopped with HBC 438, a new experimental hop also known as Sabro, lending notes of mango, coconut and lemongrass. There is only one keg of each.

Comrade Brewing taps Honeyman 22, the 22nd in its experimental IPA series. This one was hopped with Chinook and Mosaic and has notes of grapefruit, pine and tangerine.

Black Shirt Brewing

Monday, July 30

Black Shirt Brewing releases Turbo Juice in sixteen-ounce four-packs starting at 11 a.m. This hazy IPA was brewed with heaps of Citrus and Galaxy hops, fresh blood oranges and lactose. The 5.25 percent ABV beer was originally brewed as part of the Makin' Noise beer project's latest edition, so $1 from every Turbo Juice four-pack will be donated to Youth on Record, a nonprofit "that makes a serious impact on young lives by employing professional musicians as mentors." Only eighty cases are available.

Thursday, August 2

It's National IPA Day, and several venues are celebrating, including Comrade Brewing, which specializes in the style. As such, the brewery has four limited editions of its flagship Superpower IPA on tap; regular Superpower, dry-hopped Superpower, Passion Fruit Superpower and Grapefruit Superpower. In addition, Comrade is pouring Powder Session IPA, Honeyman IPA, Lupulin Manifesto IPA and Thunder Donkey IIPA.

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project will re-release cans of Trellis Buster Double IPA as its third limited-edition beer for 2018. The hazy, 8 percent ABV resinous hop bomb was "brewed with more hops than we have ever used in a single beer," Crooked Stave says. "We've tailored the malt profile to deliver a ridiculously smooth and drinkable double IPA, dry-hopped with Azacca, Citra, Motueka and Simcoe." The name was inspired by "the fresh hop fields we visit each year during harvest." In celebration of National IPA Day, Trellis Buster will be available in six-pack cans and on draft in the brewery's tasting room at the Source.

Freshcraft celebrates IPA Day by tapping a new beer from Odell Brewing. Starting at 6 p.m., you can get a first taste of Cloud Catcher Milkshake IPA, a 6.8 percent ABV hazy IPA "with notes of Creamsicle and peaches," Freshcraft says. "It delivers a citrusy punch alongside its hazy, velvety texture." Brewery reps will be on hand giving away some great stuff, including an Odell IPA river tube.

Or try the new beer at Odell Brewing's tasting room in Fort Collins, where the brewery is going big for IPA Day by tapping Cloud Catcher Milkshake IPA along with ten other special IPAs — "everything from the tried-and-true classics to some new experimental stuff," Odell says. There will also be a mechanical elephant to ride, a couple of food trucks, and live music from Liver Down the River from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 4

Odd13 Brewing in Lafayette celebrates its five-year anniversary with multiple beer releases. They include: Quadruple Dry Hopped Codename Superfan (in six-packs); Enigma DDH Intergalactic Juice Hunter (in six-packs); Blackberry Sheriff Shane Sherman Solera; and several draft-only new releases.