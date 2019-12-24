Beer Calendar: These Breweries Know Yule Want a Christmas-Day Beverage

You'd be surprised by how many breweries are actually open on Christmas Day and ready to jingle your bells. Some of them, like TRVE Brewing and Comrade Brewing, get into the spirit every Christmas — and typically with employees or owners working by choice — while others like to have special events or potlucks.

This year, in addition to the two breweries above, FlyteCo and Woods Boss will also be open with limited hours, along with all the breweries listed below. Check your own favorite brewery to find out if they are open, too.

Alpine Dog Brewing

Wednesday, December 25

Alpine Dog Brewing is open every year on Christmas, and it hosts its 6th Annual Christmas Day Party from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event is quite popular in the neighborhood and with beer-loving folks who need some sudsy company on Christmas Day. This time around, the brewery will tap three beers: Bourbon Barrel Aged Porter with Banana, Lactose, Chocolate and Coffee; Bourbon Barrel English Style Old Ale; and German Style Schwarz Bier. There will also be music from The One and Only Jon Ham from 1 to 3 p.m. and cookie decorating.

Home alone? Not to fear. Bierstadt Lagerhaus and the Rackhouse Pub will open up the Beer Hall at 5 p.m. for games, music, movies on the big screen, and, most important, some solid holiday beer drinking. "Food and beverage options will be slightly limited in the Beer Hall, but the fun will be unlimited," the brewery says. "Bring some holiday cookies or a quality nut medley; tip the bartender in leftover ham; wear your new socks." There will also be a Giant Beer Pong tourney at 8 p.m.

Burns Family Artisan Ales opens from 5 to 10 p.m. for a family day potluck. Bring a dish to share, and spread the joy and get 25 percent off your tab. "We'll sneak-peek something amazing, but you will just have to be here with your best 'I was good all year' behavior to find out," the brewery says. All present get presents, and there will be HoHoHoliday tunes with Jeremiah Shore at 7:30 p.m.

Hogshead Brewery will be open from noon to 10 p.m. and plans to release a beer called the Rich Man's Premium Bitter in honor of the day.

Liberati Brewing is open from 5 to 9 p.m. and hosting a four-course feast for $60 per person. For tickets and information, go to the event's Facebook page.

Finished with your family time? Join Comrade Brewing for a Christmas dessert potluck and beers. The brewery will be open from 4 to 9 p.m., serving beers and treats.

Greenwood Mountain Brewing in Lakewood will be open from noon to 8 p.m. and hosting a potluck with dishes to pass around. There will also be beer.

