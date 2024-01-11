This Week in Beer: Georgetown Brewery Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and More

This Friday at 9 p.m., catch some laughs at Banded Oak Brewing. Comedy Garage Denver Instagram

Legendary Red Ale has been brewed for over twenty years. Golden City Brewery Instagram

From the Brewery: Legend tells of a land dominated by a giant and in need of a true champion. A red-haired knight rose to the challenge and faced great peril for the freedom of his people. To honor this illustrious valor and victories, a red ale was crafted.

From the Glass: Variations in the homeland of Altbier, Dusseldorf, range from lighter, somewhat-dry entries, to big, bold, almost English porter-like examples, not to mention a few oddball beers. This offering leans bold, while maintaining a drinkable alcohol level. Loads of malty caramel and a touch of English-like yeast esters, with a firm bitterness and touch of spicy hops make this an enjoyable brew.

Availability: On draft and in cans, both at the brewery in Golden and throughout the Denver area