This Week in Beer: Georgetown Brewery Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and More

Guanella Pass Brewing Reorganizing
The Story: It is using Chapter 11 bankruptcy to reorganize its company.
The Scoop: Chapter 11 is a way to keep the business open while it reorganizes its debt. The brewery closed its Empire location in October, and in a Facebook comment, Guanella Pass said this is a way to focus on its primary Georgetown location, which will remain open throughout the process.
Goat Patch Brewing in Colorado Springs Partners With Colorado College
The Story: The brewery is renaming its blonde ale as a Colorado College beer.
The Scoop: Colorado College is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Starting January 19, the public will have a chance to decide the new name for the beer through online voting.
Colorado Grain Chain's 2023 Microgrant Coming to Fruition
The Story: Colorado Grain Chain microgrants are starting to reap rewards for local consumers.
The Scoop: The nonprofit awarded four breweries and distilleries $4,000 each to craft a beer or spirit with only Colorado ingredients. Cohesion Brewing and WeldWerks Brewing teamed up to create Foamies, a Czech-style pale lager made with Troubadour Malts. The first batch sold out in under two weeks in August, so a second, larger batch was made and canned in November and is now available in local markets. WildEdge Brewing Collective also created a German dunkelweizen-style beer with Root Shoot Malting and yeast from Inland Island; it was released in the fall.
Cicerone Study Group
Thursday, January 11, 7 to 9 p.m.
Burns Family Artisan Ales TapHouse
1236 South Broadway
Take your beer knowledge to the next level. Designed for those seeking level two cicerone but applicable to all, this study group is free. RSVP via Eventbrite. The first class is about malt, with steeped samples of different malts provided to attendees.
Comedy Garage Showcase
Friday, January 12, 9 p.m.
Banded Oak Brewing
470 Broadway
This brewery hosts late-night comedy every second Friday. The event is hosted by local comedian Korey David, who travels the world performing at some of the best venues around the globe. Tickets are $10.
From the Brewery: Legend tells of a land dominated by a giant and in need of a true champion. A red-haired knight rose to the challenge and faced great peril for the freedom of his people. To honor this illustrious valor and victories, a red ale was crafted.
From the Glass: Variations in the homeland of Altbier, Dusseldorf, range from lighter, somewhat-dry entries, to big, bold, almost English porter-like examples, not to mention a few oddball beers. This offering leans bold, while maintaining a drinkable alcohol level. Loads of malty caramel and a touch of English-like yeast esters, with a firm bitterness and touch of spicy hops make this an enjoyable brew.
Availability: On draft and in cans, both at the brewery in Golden and throughout the Denver area
