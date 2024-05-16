 Living the Dream Celebrates Two New Locations and More Beer News | Westword
This Week in Beer: Living the Dream Celebrates Two New Locations and More

We also have the scoop on the changes coming for GABF and two big brewery anniversary celebrations this weekend.
May 16, 2024
Living the Dream is having a double grand opening weekend.
Living the Dream is having a double grand opening weekend.
As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:

105 West Raising Funds to Help Stage Four Cancer Patient
The Story: All proceeds from yoga, hourly raffles and a silent auction on May 18 will be donated.
The Scoop: Lisa, the wife of long-time 105 West employee Ryan, is battling stage four cancer and the brewery is supporting the couple in their fight against the disease. 105 West is also accepting items for the auction and raffles.

Living the Dream Holds a Double Grand Opening
The Story: The new Highlands Ranch and Sterling Ranch locations are celebrating this weekend.
The Scoop: Living the Dream has been making moves as of late. It took over two Grist Brewing spaces — the Sterling Center in December, then the primary tap room and operations over in Highlands Ranch in January. Highlands Ranch will celebrate Saturday, May 18, from noon to 10 p.m., while Sterling Ranch will party on Sunday, May 19, from 1 to 9 p.m.

Great American Beer Festival Changes For 2024
The Story: Early brewery signups get a free booth, while the Saturday night session is being eliminated.
The Scoop: The country's largest beer festival is constantly evolving. Two major changes this year are the free booths being offered to breweries that sign up early. This is especially appealing to local breweries who don't have to fly, feed and board a full staff to run the booth. Another big change is that the Saturday night session is going away. The capacity of the festival will reportedly remain the same, meaning the prior three sessions may see an increase in attendees. Tickets to the festival, which takes place October 10-12, go on sale in mid-July. There will be more news and details as those dates approach.
Game show host and contestants.
Rion Evans is hosting game show night at Luki Brewing.
Rion Evans Instagram
Upcoming Events

TV Game Show Night
Friday, May 17, 7 p.m.
Luki Brewery
14715 West 64th Avenue
Hosted by Rion Evans Presents, customers will experience their favorite game shows in real life at this free event. Grab a beer and play popular games like Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Press Your Luck.

Odyssey Beerwerks 11th Anniversary
Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19
Odyssey Beerwerks
5535 West 56th Avenue, Arvada
Odyssey is turning eleven and will celebrate with a variety of special releases, music and entertainment. On Friday, '70s, '80s and '90s music will be spinning, courtesy of DJ Randall. A Belgian pale ale and special barrel-aged beers will be available as well. Saturday has a pair of bands playing, starting at 3 p.m., as well as the return of Gold Strike Kolsch, a special tapping of a blueberry lemonade sour beer, and more barrel-aged beers from the archives. Sunday sees a cigar lounge come to Odyssey from noon to 6 p.m; $10 gets you access to the lounge, plus a free beer. Cigar and beer pairings are also available. Reminder: Odyssey is a 21+ establishment.

Comrade Brewing 10th Anniversary
Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Comrade Brewing
7667 East Iliff Avenue
Comrade is celebrating a decade on Saturday with special beer releases, including a few brand-new collaboration beers. Comrade often collaborates with some of Colorado's best breweries, typically on IPAs, so expect some gems to be tapped. Additionally, Comrade teamed up with Bierstadt to use the lager brewery's canning line, meaning patrons have the rare opportunity to purchase Comrade beer in 16-ounce cans. Doublewide food truck will also be on-site serving its lacy-edged smashburgers and other tasty options.

Sunday Best Comedy Show
Sunday, May 19, 6 p.m.
Goldspot Brewing
4970 Lowell Boulevard
Hosted by Christie Buchele and featuring comedians Haley Raven, Sami Beason and Jake Tupitza, Sunday evening is sure to see some good laughs. Tickets are only $4 at the door.
click to enlarge
Blue Dream Burst is our beer of the week.
6 and 40 Brewery Instagram
Beer of the Week: Blue Dream Burst from 6 and 40 Brewery, West Coast Pilsner,  5.6 percent ABV
From the Brewery: A West Coast Pilsner infused with Blue Dream Terpenes! It features a combination of Strata, Triumph and Vista hops with a sweet malt backbone of Proximity Pilsner Malt, a touch each of Proximity Body Builder and Weyermann Caramunich I.
From the Glass: Notes of fresh squeezed oranges and a hint of blueberries on the nose. The flavors are tropical, with a distinct dankness. There's a noticeable amount of maltiness underneath, giving the beer a clear structure. This would be too much malt in a lighter beer, like a German pilsner, but it works here with such a hefty dose of hops. Terpene beers are becoming more common and better executed and they can be a fun sort of sub-genre to the hoppy beer world. This one delivers.
Availability: On tap and in crowlers at the brewery, which is located at 883 Parfet Street in Lakewood. 
Ryan Pachmayer is a beer writer living in Arvada. He has written for publications such as Craft Beer & Brewing, Zymurgy, Porch Drinking, Homebrewing DIY and Punch. He is also the former head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub, marketing director at New Image Brewing and a BJCP Certified Judge.
