 World's First Butter Bar, Bella La Crema, Reopening in Lyons, Colorado | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

World's First Butter Bar, Bella La Crema, Is Making a Comeback in Lyons

Owner Shauna Lee Strecker is bringing butter flights back in a space that is also home to her new piano bar, Ranch House West.
January 11, 2024
Bella La Crema originally had a three-year run in Lyons before its building was sold.
Bella La Crema originally had a three-year run in Lyons before its building was sold. Bella La Crema/Facebook
Share this:
"There's so many cool, magical things going on in this town," says Shauna Lee Strecker, who brought her own cool addition to the town of Lyons in 2018 when she opened Bella La Crema, a bistro that specialized in all things butter.

Before moving to Lyons, Strecker bounced between Tennessee and Colorado. For a while, she and her son lived in a home on Tennyson Street, and "we were both exposed to crystal meth," she recalls. "We got so sick, and I decided to rip our diets apart and go to all raw foods. I bought a cow share and started having raw cow's milk delivered, which led to making butter. I was so mesmerized by what live food really looked like."

It was her son who first made a spice mix that she combined with the butter, sparking the start of Bella La Crema.

After a three-year run of selling butter flights and other bistro fare, the building that housed the business was sold to chef Theo Adley (he has since opened his restaurant Marigold there). That led to the closure of "the world's first butter bar," as it has been dubbed by Strecker and several publications, including Food & Wine magazine.

Initially, Strecker, who is also a musician, went searching for a new location for Bella La Crema, but after two different deals fell through, she "took a job redoing a condo in Florida, and I was playing music still. I was doing all these things other than butter. It was a good distraction," she recalls.
click to enlarge people gathered outside a home at night
The new home of Ranch House West and Bella La Crema is over a century old.
Courtesy of Shauna Lee Strecker
But now, Strecker is ready to start buttering up the public once again. In mid-December, she opened a new venture, Ranch House West, in a circa 1904 house at 304 Main Street in Lyons. She describes it as a "throwback tavern, speakeasy and piano bar" that hosts events like Sunday Piggies and Pancakes & PJs sing-alongs, and serves cocktails made with local booze from Spirit Hound Distillers on the weekends. "My whole intention is to bring the community together and experience something different, and to get the whole town together singing," Strecker says.

During the week, the building houses a members-only workspace (or as Strecker calls it, a work-freely speakeasy) called 304. It's also the new home of Bella La Crema, which will operate in its own space with a separate entrance. Strecker hosted her first butter pop-up there just before Christmas, "and I was floored at how much butter I sold," she says.

She's currently selling her butter on weekends, but plans to open the butter bar with regular weekday hours in February. Though it won't be a full-on restaurant like before, Bella La Crema does have a liquor license, so patrons will be able to pair butter flights with boozy drinks like hot buttered rum. It will also serve items like buttered coffee, tea cakes and charcuterie, as well as custom butter — guests can request certain flavors, and the creation will be mixed and weighed on site.

Strecker has also launched pancake kits that come with butter, maple syrup, and a mix made from all organic flours and buttermilk from the churn. She's doing a line of boozy butters for liquor stores made with Spirit Hound products as well.
click to enlarge a woman holding a tray
Shauna Lee Strecker (left) dishing out butter samples.
Courtesy of Shauna Lee Strecker
The new Bella La Crema is much smaller than the previous iteration, but the building has a 1,000-square-foot patio that Strecker is looking forward to opening in the warmer months.

There's a possibility that Colorado will soon have more butter bars, too: Stecker is in negotiations on a deal that would allow her to expand the concept to five or six outposts. "The idea is to have one main production site that can distribute to little butter bars everywhere," she says.

Although Lyons has a population of just over 2,000 people, Ranch House West, Bella La Crema and Marigold aren't the only intriguing recent additions to the small town. Latin eatery Farra debuted there in October, and a new hotel is slated to open later this year.

"I think it's a really fun time," Strecker says. "This town makes everybody want to be here."

Ranch House West and Bella La Crema are located at 304 Main Street in Lyons. Ranch House West is open from 4:30 until 9:30 p.m. (or later, depending on demand) on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Currently, Bella La Crema products are available to purchase from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit bellalacrema.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

The Ten Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in 2024

Food & Drink News

The Ten Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in 2024

By Molly Martin
There's No Place Like Domo: Gaku Homma's Restaurant Is Back

Food & Drink News

There's No Place Like Domo: Gaku Homma's Restaurant Is Back

By Gil Asakawa
After 35 Years, Namiko's Sushi in Arvada Is Closing as Owner Battles Breast Cancer

Openings & Closings

After 35 Years, Namiko's Sushi in Arvada Is Closing as Owner Battles Breast Cancer

By Molly Martin
This Week in Beer: Georgetown Brewery Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: Georgetown Brewery Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation