The independent voice of Denver since 1977

This Baker distillery started bottling its own cocktails.EXPAND
This Baker distillery started bottling its own cocktails.
Deviation Distilling

Bartenders Are Getting Creative With Bottled Cocktails to Go

Linnea Covington | July 15, 2020 | 6:06am
AA

Imagine a romantic evening at home with a chilled bottle of margaritas — either plucked from the fridge or put into a bucket of ice — that you didn't have to make. Bottled cocktails have been making the Denver drinking scene ever since it became legal to buy alcoholic beverages to go from restaurants and bars. Stock up or order with a meal and indulge in tasty cocktails at home from the bars of these Denver restaurants.

Ace Eat Serve

501 East 17th Avenue
303-800-7705


Uptown's Ace Eat Serve is open again and making sure those who've missed the restaurant's fun bar program can take home a boozy bottled cocktail. Order the 750-milliliter bottle of Catch Me If You Can, a raspberry-infused tequila drink, mixed with fresh cilantro, lime and chiles, that serves about eight people for $55. In the same size bottle, there's also the Tosuto Ume Old Fashioned with Akashi White Oak Whiskey, toasted plum liqueur and bitters for $60. Or there's the Bramble On, a take on the classic blackberry bramble that includes gin, Ace's ginger syrup, Leopold Bros. Blackberry Liqueur and lemon for $55. Order ahead to pick up at your convenience.

One of the bottled cocktails at American Elm.
One of the bottled cocktails at American Elm.
Jesse Torres

American Elm

4132 West 38th Avenue
720-749-3186


American Elm barman Jesse Torres was one of the first in town to jump on to-go cocktails once they became legal. Guests of this Berkeley restaurant can pick up an assortment of pre-made bottled cocktails, from classics to unique creations. Right now the menu features old-school hits like the $45 Negroni and $36 margarita, as well as specialty cocktails like May Flowers, a refreshing blend of vodka, Velvet Falernum, rosé moscato and clarified lemon juice for $36. Each bottle serves between four and five drinks and can be ordered online for curbside pick-up.

Coperta

400 East 20th Avenue
720-749-4666


Take your favorite cocktails to go in handy bottles from Coperta. At this recently reopened Uptown spot, there are batched drinks including Negronis, Boulevardiers, Amaro Manhattans, the eatery's own special punch and a twist on the Old Fashioned, made with Old Grand Dad 114 Whiskey and amaro, for $23. The others pour around eight drinks and start at $50. This format is only available for takeout, so go online and place your order.

Curio Bar in the Denver Central Market makes to-go cocktails in bottles.
Curio Bar in the Denver Central Market makes to-go cocktails in bottles.
Linnea Covington

Curio Bar at the Denver Central Market


2669 Larimer Street


Just about any drink from Curio Bar can be ordered to go, but it's the large-format cocktails that really caught our eye — especially the four-person Kentucky Buck in a bottle. Try that or the strawberry Negroni, featuring Family Jones gin, strawberry-infused Campari and sweet vermouth; or the Brooklyn, with Old Forester rye, dry vermouth, Brass Tacks Amer (a bitter French-style liqueur made by Curio’s sister bar) and maraschino liqueur. These are just a few of the 22-ounce options available to order online now, though the menu does change. 

Deviation Distilling

900 West First Avenue
720-645-1539


Deviation Distilling hasn't reopened its tasting room at the Yard on Santa Fe yet, but three new bottled cocktails are available for takeout along with the regular lineup of spirits. The Rosé-A-Rita is a take on the classic margarita with Deviation's Citrus Rosé gin. It doesn't come with salt, but you can pour the cocktail over ice in a glass with a salted rim once you get home. On the sweeter side is the Colorado Campfire, made with the distillery's Spice Trade gin, maple syrup and housemade smoked-chocolate bitters. Also give the Aztec Sour a whirl: It's a whiskey sour made with rye. Each bottle serves six people for $18 each and can be purchased at the distillery or at liquor shops around town.

Buy a bottled cocktail from Hudson Hill and pour it yourself at home.
Buy a bottled cocktail from Hudson Hill and pour it yourself at home.
Hudson Hill

Hudson Hill

619 East 13th Avenue
303-832-0776


Veer from a simple whiskey soda with an expertly crafted and bottled cocktail from Hudson Hill. Each drink is the bar's own recipe and comes in two- or four-person servings starting at $22. There are about ten cocktails on the menu, but don't miss the Glass Slipper, made with manzanilla sherry, Amaro Montenegro, honey, orange and fresh lemon; or the No Us, with mezcal, hibiscus, cinnamon, lemon and cold brew.

Steuben’s Uptown

523 East 17th Avenue
303-830-1001


While the Arvada Steuben's has yet to reopen, drinkers can imbibe at home with the Steuben's Uptown big-batch classic cocktails. There's a rum-filled zombie that serves four for $50; the four-to-six-serving Bee's Knees for $50; and an eight-person bottle of batched Vieux Carre, a noble cocktail with rye, sweet vermouth, Cognac, Dom Benedictine and bitters, for $70. Order ahead for pick-up. 

Cocktails bottled in jars and ready to be picked up from Tavernetta.
Cocktails bottled in jars and ready to be picked up from Tavernetta.
Tavernetta

Tavernetta

1889 16th Street
720-605-1889


Don't skip the fancy drink with your at-home Italian feast; pick up a two-to-four-person bottle of the good stuff from Tavernetta. Right now the takeout menu promises Negronis, Paper Planes, espresso martinis, Palomas and a house specialty called Late For the Train, made with Wheatley vodka, grapefruit, lemon, honey, coconut and rosé. Prices are $26 for a two-person bottle or $52 for a bottle that serves four.

 
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.

