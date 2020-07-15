Bartenders Are Getting Creative With Bottled Cocktails to Go

Imagine a romantic evening at home with a chilled bottle of margaritas — either plucked from the fridge or put into a bucket of ice — that you didn't have to make. Bottled cocktails have been making the Denver drinking scene ever since it became legal to buy alcoholic beverages to go from restaurants and bars. Stock up or order with a meal and indulge in tasty cocktails at home from the bars of these Denver restaurants.

Ace Eat Serve 501 East 17th Avenue

303-800-7705



Uptown's Ace Eat Serve is open again and making sure those who've missed the restaurant's fun bar program can take home a boozy bottled cocktail. Order the 750-milliliter bottle of Catch Me If You Can, a raspberry-infused tequila drink, mixed with fresh cilantro, lime and chiles, that serves about eight people for $55. In the same size bottle, there's also the Tosuto Ume Old Fashioned with Akashi White Oak Whiskey, toasted plum liqueur and bitters for $60. Or there's the Bramble On, a take on the classic blackberry bramble that includes gin, Ace's ginger syrup, Leopold Bros. Blackberry Liqueur and lemon for $55. Order ahead to pick up at your convenience.

One of the bottled cocktails at American Elm. Jesse Torres

American Elm 4132 West 38th Avenue

720-749-3186



American Elm barman Jesse Torres was one of the first in town to jump on to-go cocktails once they became legal. Guests of this Berkeley restaurant can pick up an assortment of pre-made bottled cocktails, from classics to unique creations. Right now the menu features old-school hits like the $45 Negroni and $36 margarita, as well as specialty cocktails like May Flowers, a refreshing blend of vodka, Velvet Falernum, rosé moscato and clarified lemon juice for $36. Each bottle serves between four and five drinks and can be ordered online for curbside pick-up.

Coperta 400 East 20th Avenue

720-749-4666



Take your favorite cocktails to go in handy bottles from Coperta. At this recently reopened Uptown spot, there are batched drinks including Negronis, Boulevardiers, Amaro Manhattans, the eatery's own special punch and a twist on the Old Fashioned, made with Old Grand Dad 114 Whiskey and amaro, for $23. The others pour around eight drinks and start at $50. This format is only available for takeout, so go online and place your order.

Curio Bar in the Denver Central Market makes to-go cocktails in bottles. Linnea Covington

Curio Bar at the Denver Central Market

2669 Larimer Street