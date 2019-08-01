Seven Things to Do in August to Celebrate International Mead Day

While mead may be the world’s oldest alcoholic beverage, new mead makers popping up in Colorado are breathing new life into this ancient boozy drink. Colorado is now home to eight meaderies, and International Mead Day, this Saturday, August 3, is the perfect time to get to know them. The day of mead celebration was created in 2002 by the American Homebrewers Association to foster camaraderie among mead brewers around the world. Here are seven events on International Mead Day and beyond to help you get to know the fermented honey drink.

Saturday, August 3

MiracleStag Meadery Tastings

Loveland

970-779-7144

MiracleStag Meadery, based in Loveland, produces nine mead varieties, all made with Colorado honey. There will be free mead tastings and “meet the meadmaker” events in downtown Loveland to celebrate International Mead Day. The first tasting will be at Mrs. Torrelli's Wine Flat (534 Cleveland Avenue) from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a second tasting at Loveland Tap & Tavern (237 East Fourth Street) at 4 p.m.

303 Wine Festival

Clement Park

7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

While the 303 Wine Festival will pour primarily grape-based wines, Colorado mead makers will be in abundance, too. Dragon Meadery, Honnibrook Craft Meadery, Annapurna Meadery, Meadery of the Rockies, Red Stone Meadery and Queen Bee Brews will all be serving their products. There will also be food trucks and other local vendors. The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m.; tickets can be purchased online.

EXPAND Hunters Moon Meadery

International Mead Day Open House

Hunters Moon Meadery

404 Immigrant Trail, Severance

970-302-3183

Join Hunters Moon Meadery for its annual Mead Day Open House from 1 to 6 p.m. Festivities kick off with a beginning mead-making demo. There will also be snacks on hand made using Hunters Moon meads. Winners of the Mead, Moon & Honeybees Art Invitational will also be announced.

EXPAND Randy Buzz Meadery

Randy Buzz Meadery

15810 West Sixth Avenue, Golden

720-255-2756

The libations at Randy Buzz are less boozy than traditional meads, with many coming in at under 7 percent alcohol by volume. To celebrate International Mead Day, the taproom will have extended hours, and all products will be sold at 10 percent off. Buzz on over between noon and 4 p.m.

EXPAND Redstone Meadery

Wednesday, August 7

Redstone Meadery Summer Mead Release

4700 Pearl Street, #2A, Boulder

Redstone Meadery will host a summer picnic to welcome its newest summer mead release, Rose Nectar. The price is $10 for a glass of the latest mead, along with two cheeses and a meat from Boulder Cured guaranteed to pair well with the beverage. Reservations are required, so call 720-406-1215 or visit the meadery's Facebook page to book your seat.

EXPAND Brewmented

Saturday, August 24

Intro to Mead Making and Honey Tasting

Brewmented Homebrew Supplies & Brewery

900 South Hover, Unit C, Longmont

720-699-0214

Brewmented is a home-brew store, brewery and taproom selling, among other things, the equipment needed to make your own mead at home. Hunters Moon Meadery will be in the taproom at 1 p.m. for a free honey tasting, with five different varieties as well as an introduction on how to make mead.

Third Anniversary Party

Queen Bee Brews Meads

800 East 64th Avenue, #6

303-YES-MEAD

Queen Bees Brews Meads produces small-batch meads using honey from around the world. Join in as the team celebrates three years of operation from noon to 6 p.m. A few new meads will be debuted in addition to grilling and cornhole and other games.