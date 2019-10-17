 


Snarf's breakfast sandwiches will make a little piggy of you.EXPAND
Snarf's breakfast sandwiches will make a little piggy of you.
Courtesy Snarf's

The Ten Best Cheap Breakfast Sandwiches in Denver

Mark Antonation | October 17, 2019 | 5:57am
AA

When it comes to tracking down a cheap morning meal, Denver's a breakfast burrito town. But sometimes you need to mix up your a.m. routine with something other than a foil-wrapped silver bullet bulging with eggs, potatoes and green chile. Breakfast sandwiches can get a little pricey and fancy if you're eating in some of the trendier neighborhoods in town, but fortunately there are still sandwich shops and cafes offering good food and great deals. Here are ten of the best cheap breakfast sandwiches in Denver, ranging from $3 (for a simple egg and cheese combo) up to $5.50.

Fresh baked biscuits make Basil Doc's breakfast sandwiches great.EXPAND
Fresh baked biscuits make Basil Doc's breakfast sandwiches great.
Facebook/Basil Doc's

Basil Doc's Pizza & Bistro


330 Holly Street
303-322-5832
basildocspizzeria.com


Yes, you can get an inexpensive and scratch-made breakfast at a takeout pizza joint. Stop by Basil Doc's in the Hilltop neighborhood, where you can get an omelette sandwich on a fresh-baked biscuit for $4.25, with 75 cents for each additional topping.

This hot mess of a sandwich at Brass Tacks will ease you into your day if you're a late riser.EXPAND
This hot mess of a sandwich at Brass Tacks will ease you into your day if you're a late riser.
Mark Antonation

Brass Tacks


1526 Blake Street
720-379-3993
brasstacksdinebar.com


Brass Tacks in LoDo builds a breakfast sandwich perfect for hospitality professionals who work late and sleep late. The bar opens at 10 a.m., so you can stop in for a mid-morning fried egg and cheese sandwich for just $3. Even if you add thick-cut bacon, hot links or ham, you'll still top out at just $5 for a fuel-up before another double shift.

There's bacon in there, too, but it's buried in cheese and eggs.
There's bacon in there, too, but it's buried in cheese and eggs.
Mark Antonation

City Bakery Cafe


726 Lincoln Street
303-861-0809
citybakery.us


Fresh bread, cheap sandwiches and a strong cup of coffee make City Bakery a great morning standby. For $4, you can have an egg and cheese sandwich on a ciabatta roll, so you're getting twice as much food as a typical English muffin construction. For 50 cents more, they'll throw in some thin and crispy bacon.

Moxy's Green Eggs and Ham breakfast sandwich costs $7, but simpler sandwiches can be had for $5.50.EXPAND
Moxy's Green Eggs and Ham breakfast sandwich costs $7, but simpler sandwiches can be had for $5.50.
Mark Antonation

Moxie Eatery


70 Broadway
303-524-9236
moxieeatery.com


Moxie feels like the kind of place that could easily charge seven or eight bucks for a fancy sandwich, but you can still escape for $5.50 for an egg and cheddar English muffin with either bacon or chicken sausage. If you're feeling flush, though, the Green Eggs and Ham is a lively way to perk you up, with pesto, goat cheese and prosciutto on an English muffin for $7.

The Noshery is the perfect neighborhood stop for coffee and breakfast.EXPAND
The Noshery is the perfect neighborhood stop for coffee and breakfast.
Linnea Covington

The Noshery


4994 Lowell Boulevard
720-524-3893
nosherycafe.com


The Noshery is the Regis neighborhood's cozy bakery cafe, where you can score a sandwich with egg and choice of cheese for $4.75, with meat ringing in at $1 extra. Check for daily specials on breakfast sandwiches; just be warned that the hard part is escaping without grabbing a few sweet treats for later.

Rise & Shine will make a breakfast sandwich just the way you want it.EXPAND
Rise & Shine will make a breakfast sandwich just the way you want it.
Mark Antonation

Rise & Shine


5126 West 29th Avenue, 720-855-0540
76 South Pennsylvania Street, 303-722-1024
riseandshinedenver.com


Housemade biscuits form the base of Southern-style sandwiches at Rise & Shine. So you can go simple with a plain biscuit for just $1.35 (which, face it, does not count as a sandwich), then add eggs and meat and cheese options until you've got what you want. Craving a bacon, egg and cheese? That'll be $4.75.

Even this monster at Snarf's won't set you back much.
Even this monster at Snarf's won't set you back much.
Mark Antonation

Snarf's


Multiple Denver and Boulder locations
eatsnarfs.com


Snarf's breakfast sandwiches aren't as big as the Colorado chain's lunch offerings, but they're still pretty hefty by morning standards. Hefty and cheap, that is, because a simple egg and cheese number is only $4.25. Add ham, bacon or sausage and the total rises to $5.25. Want all three? You'll have to go outside our budget, but you can ask for the Three Little Pigs for $6.25.

You can accessorize your breakfast sandwich at Stack Subs.
You can accessorize your breakfast sandwich at Stack Subs.
Courtesy Stack Subs

Stack Subs


1331 17th Street
303-295-7827
stacksubs.com


Stack runs two sub shops in town, but only the downtown location serves breakfast (so don't go to the Belmar original if you're an early bird). For $4.25, you can get an egg and cheese sandwich with bacon, sausage, ham or pesto.

You almost hope for a rainy day when you head into the Weathervane for breakfast, because you won't want to leave.EXPAND
You almost hope for a rainy day when you head into the Weathervane for breakfast, because you won't want to leave.
Danielle Lirette

Weathervane Cafe


1725 East 17th Avenue
303-355-5863
weathervanecafe.com


Grab a cup of coffee and settle in at the Weathervane, the most comfortable coffeehouse around. When you're ready to eat, you'll only have one breakfast sandwich option: an egg and cheese for $5. But you can add smoked ham for a buck extra.

Breakfast is an easy decision if you're near a Yampa Sandwich Co. location.
Breakfast is an easy decision if you're near a Yampa Sandwich Co. location.
Courtesy Yampa Sandwich Co.

Yampa Sandwich Co.


1617 Wazee Street, 303-534-7900
444 17th Street, 303-534-2100
4919 South Newport Street, 303-927-6248
yampasandwichco.com


The locally owned sandwich chain formerly known as Backcountry Delicatessen still builds inexpensive but tasty sandwiches, including during breakfast. For $5.50, they'll make you a bacon, egg and cheese sammie on a brioche roll.

Note: Prices on this list are subject to change. Don't take it out on your server if you need to pony up an extra two bits or so; it'll probably still be a cheap sandwich.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

