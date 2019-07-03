Beer Calendar: TRVE Gets Cold; Breweries Celebrate Independence Day

The Colorado Springs craft-brewing scene doesn't always get the attention it deserves elsewhere on the Front Range, but it probably should. The latest bit of interesting news: Pikes Peak Brewing, which was founded in the nearby town of Monument in 2011, will open Pikes Peak Lager House in a new market concept being built in the 500 block of South Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs. The facility will brew small-batch lagers and age many of them in horizontal, oaken tanks; customers will be able to drink them on a huge rooftop patio.

The Lager House will be one of only a half-dozen or so breweries in Colorado that are focused entirely or almost entirely on lager-style beers. Lagers differ from ales because of the yeast strain that is used to ferment them; it helps impart clean, bright flavors and aromas to lagers, which are typically clear, light and well-carbonated.

The market, which is being developed by Niebur Development inside the Trolley building, will include a variety of independent Colorado businesses "collectively offering a place to eat, drink, shop and connect," the brewery says. The Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House is expected to open in by the end of 2019.

Continue reading for craft-beer events into mid-July.

TRVE Brewing

Wednesday, July 3

"You go to enough metal shows, you start to lose your hearing. Maybe that’s why y’all had to ask for this one for so long," explains TRVE Brewing, which will finally release Cold, its outstanding Bohemian-style kellerpils, in six-packs of twelve-ounce cans. The brewery opens at 3 p.m.

Comrade Brewing taps Single Hop Barbe Rouge. This intriguing 6-percent ABV beer was brewed with pilsner and light crystal malt and then hopped and dry-hopped with French Barbe Rouge. You'll experience "intense kumquat, grapefruit, red currant, strawberry and raspberry aromas," according to the brewery.

Boulder's West End Tavern is bringing back Jul-IPA, a month of IPA tappings that give guests the chance to explore a wide range of hoppy beers and IPA-inspired chef’s specials. At the end of the month, on Sunday, July 28, there will be a Rooftop Grand Finale Throwdown from 1 to 4 p.m. Jul-IPA proceeds will benefit the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence (SPAN), a local human rights organization committed to ending violence against adults, youth, and children through support, advocacy and education. Featured breweries at Jul-IPA 2019 include: The Post Brewing Company, Bonfire Brewing, Telluride Brewing, Roadhouse Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Wibby Brewing, Avery Brewing, Station 26, Upslope, Odell Brewing, Epic Brewing, Good River Beer, Stone Brewing, Great Divide Brewing Company, Renegade Brewing, 4 Noses Brewing, Wibby Brewing, Horse & Dragon Brewing and Crooked Stave.

EXPAND The Watermelon Hefe is back at Strange Craft for July 4. RadCraft

Thursday, July 4

It's that time of year again. Strange Craft Beer Company brings back its famed Watermelon Hefe, a German-style wheat beer created using 660 pounds of organic watermelon. "Bright and crisp, this easy-drinking wheat brew is...watermelon in the glass," the brewery says. Strange opens at noon.

Little Machine Beer Company brings back its perfectly placed July 4th Parking Lot Party. Kick back and enjoy the holiday with beer, food, yard (or parking lot, in this case) games and an excellent view of the stadium's fireworks display. There will also be Watermelon beer tappings. Don't forget to bring your chair so you can enjoy the fireworks in comfort.

Prost Brewing, which is also situated near good fireworks viewing, will host a barbecue with its friends from nearby restaurant There. Food service starts at 2 p.m., including a whole pig roast and plenty of sides.

Seedstock Brewery will keep the doors open today for a festive Fourth of July barbecue and potluck beginning at noon. The brewery will provide the brats and encourages attendees to bring a side. The new patio will be open, and Seedstock will be serving its brand-new kolsch.

Fiction Beer will open at 1 p.m. today so that you can celebrate the Fourth with Bomb Pop flavored slushie beer. The base beer for these summer treats is Hush-Hush Sour Blonde Ale, which has been combined with boxes and boxes of melted down cherry, lime and blue raspberry Bomb Pop Popsicles.

The Craft Alley Crowler store will open its new patio at 11 a.m. to highlight its second collaborative beer — this one with Launch Pad Brewery in Aurora. The Apple Pie Milkshake IPA was made with apple, cinnamon, vanilla, milk sugar and biscuit malt for "a touch of crust just like mom used to make," Craft Alley says.

Join Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada from noon to 8 p.m. for a July 4 party and several summer beer tappings, including Strawberry Margarita and Tangerine Tree. You can also bring your own meats to cook on the grill, and bring your own USA-themed vinyl to play on the record player. Odyssey will be selling bombers from its cellar and offering discounts on Crowlers.

Breckenridge Brewery taps its latest beer, Strawberry Sky, with a party from 4 to 7 p.m. at its Farmhouse in Littleton. Available year-round, the fruit-forward strawberry kolsch "offers sweet strawberry notes behind Huell Melon hops to create shining complexity that bursts with fresh fruit flavors of strawberry and honeydew," says Breckenridge, which is owned by AB InBev. The beer comes in at 4.7 percent ABV.

Ursula Brewery

Friday, July 5

Lazy Brewer Double Hazy IPA makes its return to the Ursula Brewery taproom in Aurora at noon. The NEIPA will be on draft and available in four-pack cans to go.

Little Machine Beer Company taps a hoppy new beer called VIP Future Champion. This 10.6 percent ABV West Coast double IPA was brewed with Simcoe, Amarillo and Citra hops.

Join Cerebral Brewing for the noon release of four canned beers. Retinal Scan Hoppy Table Pils is a 3.8 percent ABV beer brewed in collaboration with TRVE Brewing. It was made with Troubadour Maltings Pevec and Raw Wheat and hopped with Saaz and Motueka. Early Adopter, a 5.8 percent session IPA brewed in collaboration with Dancing Gnome Beer, was hopped with Mosaic, Strata and Sabro. Spacewalk IPA was brewed with...wait for it... Tang! It also features Citra, Galaxy and Comet hops. And finally, Action Potential is a 6.7 percent IPA made with pilsner malt, oats, and Citra and Galazy hops. All four beers will be on tap as well.

In honor of First Friday, The Empourium Brewing Company taps Solenya, a new kettle sour that is "packed full of freshly peeled and processed cucumber, basil and lemon juice," the brewery says. "Finishing at 4.3 percent, this is going to be a summer time hit." El Turkito Food Truck will be outside.

Baere Brewing

Saturday, July 6

Join Baere Brewing for a fifth-anniversary party featuring carnival games, new and vintage beers on tap and in bottles, live T-shirt printing with INDYINK, food from Migration Taco, beer slushies, anniversary glassware, high-fives and, as always, Jorts of July.

Joyride Brewing celebrates its fifth anniversary from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with Edgewater's biggest party of the year. There will be a full slate of live music, multiple food trucks, a kids' zone and five collaborative beers celebrating five years. The collaborations were with Downhill Brewing, Little Machine Beer, Strange Craft Beer Company, Station 26 Brewing and Westbound & Down Brewing.

Wednesday, July 10

Novel Strand Brewing has gone once around the sun, and the owners feel like celebrating, so the Baker neighborhood brewery will be releasing new beers each day from Wednesday through Sunday. Today's draft releases are Popular Demand, a German-style kellerpils-inspired lager brewed and lightly dry-hopped with Kohatu, Motueka, Taiheke and Waimea hops; and Muscles from Brussels, a small saison fermented with a blend of three Brettanomyces strains and lightly dry-hopped with African Queen and Rakau.

Thursday July 11

Novel Strand Brewing continues its birthday celebration by tapping Supreme Supreme, a strong hoppy ale featuring Mosaic and Nelson Sauvin hops. Michigan Colorado Chefs will be outside with food.

Friday, July 12

Novel Strand celebrates its one-year anniversary with a triple can release. The first beer is Green Showers, its hoppy flagship. The second is Baby Showers, a small hoppy ale made with Amarillo, Huell Melon and Mosaic hops. The third is A lot Cooler If It Was Green, a strong hoppy ale brewed with Idaho 7, Mosaic and Nelson hops.

Join Ratio Beerworks for the return of Major Nights Lime Gose, a summer seasonal that "blends tart, savory, acidic flavors into one beautiful, easy-drinking summer classic," the brewery says. "This mildly tart, mildly salty, traditional German-style wheat beer, received the dry hop addition of nearly 400 hand-zested limes. Major Nights is an explosion of unique savory flavors brought on by the use of coriander and red gold Hawaiian sea salt, as well as the bright refreshing tartness of fresh limes."

Novel Strand Brewing

Saturday July 13

In keeping with its international theme, the Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project will host its third annual Bastille Day party and tap a specialty saison made with a blend of French culinary herbs and spices. In honor of the French Revolution, the brewery will host a French-cheese focused beer pairing with the Truffle Cheese Shop, a beer garden with lawn games and a local artisan craft market. Ninja Ramen will be the food truck.

Novel Strand Brewing releases Dancing on the Moon, an ale brewed with local malted barley, wheat, oats and aged hops, and "fermented and conditioned in freshly emptied cabernet sauvignon barrels by a mixed culture composed of various strains of Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus, Pediococcus and Saccharomyces," the brewery says. It was "naturally re-fermented and conditioned in the bottle by residual microflora." The beer will be available in 500 mL and 750 mL corked and caged bottles only. La Patrona will be outside with tacos.

Join 2 Penguins Tap & Grill in Centennial once again for its IPA Smackdown from 3 to 6 p.m. This time, six of Colorado’s best hazy IPAs will battle for supremacy of your tastebuds; cast your vote once you’ve tried the flight of six hazy IPAs "in the blind." Your vote is also an entry to win some Colorado craft beer swag.You can also try to guess all six breweries correctly for a special bonus prize. The competitors are Woods Boss The Oswald, Cerberus Elysium IPA, Something Haze & Juice, River North Mountain Haze, New Terrain Golden Haze, and Odell Mountain Standard IPA.

The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous returns to Salida's Riverside Park for its 23rd iteration as a fundraiser for the Colorado Brewers Guild. This year's fest will pour beers from more than seventy Colorado breweries, along with music and food. Tickets are $45, and the fest starts at 1 p.m.

Sunday July 14

Novel Strand Brewing wraps up its birthday week by tapping Shot on Location, Vol. 1, an ale fermented with a blend of three different Kveik strains of yeast from Scandinavia and cold-infused with coffee beans from Coffee Arabica berries fermented in Colombia using a culture of Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus. This beer is a collaboration with Queen City Collective Coffee. Ninja Ramen will be out front.

Tuesday, July 16

Ratio Beeworks taps Rooftops Mexican Lager, a summer seasonal brewed with flaked corn. "Rooftops is clean and crisp with a slight touch of salinity," the brewery says.

Friday, July 19

Little Machine Beer Company will tap a new beer called Plum Juice Tart. This 5.4 percent ABV beer was brewed in collaboration with the band The Elegant Plums, who will be playing a release show in the tasting room.