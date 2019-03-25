Joyride Brewing's Stunning New Rooftop Patio Elevates the Denver Beer Scene

Rooftop patios are a rare beast in Colorado. Not rare like a lynx, which is almost impossible to find, but rare like a mountain goat: They're around — you just have to know where to look. Brewery rooftop patios are even more unusual. There are only a handful across the state, including the beautiful one at Briar Common Brewery + Eatery in Denver's Jefferson Park neighborhood, and Ouray Brewery in Ouray.

On Saturday, March 23, a new rooftop deck took shape at Joyride Brewing, and it's certainly worth the climb. Located in the small burg of Edgewater, just across Sheridan Boulevard from the Denver city limits, Joyride opened in 2014 with a corner location near Sloan's Lake and wall-to wall garage doors that make the whole place feel like a patio.

