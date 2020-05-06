Beer Calendar: Kendrick's Ale, Call to Arms Cans and a New Boulder Brewery

Ska Brewing's brand-new Boulder restaurant/brewery/distillery combination, the Ska Street Brewstillery, opened in grand fashion on Monday, March 16, with plenty of beer, food and people. The culmination of a huge amount of time and effort, the venue at 1600 38th Street comprises a Caribbean-themed restaurant, a ten-barrel brewing system, a 450-liter still, thirty taps of Ska beers, a mixology program and music-inspired fun.

But the event turned into more of a "grand closing" as the coronavirus pandemic forced Colorado to lock down its bars, breweries and restaurants the next day and people were ordered to stay at home. The Brewstillery closed, too, rather than tax its brand-new systems with to-go sales.

But today (Wednesday, May 6), Ska Street Brewstillery is reopening at 1600 38th Street for takeout orders with a menu of burgers, salads and soups, along with Ska beer to go and cocktail kits made with Peach Street Distillers spirits. Ska asks that all orders be placed ahead of time, either by calling 720-510-9921 or on the Ska Street website to "minimize exposure and maintain social distance."

Wednesday, May 6

Novel Strand Brewing releases two cans today. Contains Hops is an unfiltered 7.5 percent ABV double IPA with African Queen, Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin, Riwaka, Strata and Vic Secret hops. "Big tropical fruit, berries, and cannabis," the brewery says. The second beer is Budding Thoughts, "a small, yet thoughtful, unfiltered, hop-forward" session IPA at 4.5 percent ABV, brewed with Columbus, Denali, Ekuanot, Rakau, Samba and Strata hops. The Ninja Ramen truck will be outside with Japanese fried chicken and barbecue spare ribs. Novel Strand also hosts an online happy hour at 6 p.m. today. Find the Zoom link on Novel Strand's Facebook page.

Cerebral Brewing has two new beers available in cans. Phantom Transmission is an 8.3 percent ABV double IPA hopped with Citra, Lotus and Idaho 7 for aromas of pineapple Jarritos, coconut lemon cake and under-ripe green melon, the brewery says. The second beer is Forbidden Idol: Sidewinder's Fang Tiki Sour. This 8.8 percent ABV tart double IPA is hopped with Citra, Sabro and Galaxy and made with passion fruit, tangerine, lime, brown sugar and lactose.

Copper Kettle Brewing will be selling Pineapple and Coconut Menage to go. This 5.8 percent ABV golden sour beer was brewed with pineapple and coconut and aged in wine barrels.

Jagged Mountain Craft Beer returns to Instagram Live at 5 p.m. for another in its series of virtual happy hours. This time, the brewery welcomes special guest Shawnee Adelson, director of the Colorado Brewers Guild, to talk about the state of Colorado craft beer, the current coronavirus pandemic and other topics.

Thursday, May 7

Strange Craft Beer Company will mark the first anniversary of the Highlands Ranch STEM School shooting by releasing the next Kendrick's Ale - Remember a Hero, to honor Kendrick Castillo, the high school senior killed in the shooting. The beer will be available in Crowlers to go, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the St. Mary Catholic School Scholarship Fund in honor of Kendrick. Here's the story behind it from Strange Craft: "Kendrick's father, John Castillo, and Strange Craft Founder Tim Myers have been friends since 1998 and homebrewed together regularly, along with Gary Lueck, Todd Howes, Ernest Bermudez and others, until Tim opened Strange Brewing Company in 2010. Many of the recipes brewed in the early 2000s have found their way into the Strange beer rotation over the years. The group of friends would gather on Saturdays and share their latest creations while brewing new beers to sample in the coming weeks. On many of those brew days, Tim's son Casey would play with Kendrick while their dads brewed. Remembering those times together brings joy but also sorrow. With this recipe, the homebrew friends want to celebrate an amazing life and cherish precious memories. Kendrick's Ale is a bittersweet Hefeweizen recipe brewed with bitter orange peel and honey. It brings a sweet hint of honey to the palette followed by the slight hint of bitter orange. The finish is all fresh squeezed oranges with a lingering memory of banana and clove." Strange plans to brew the beer every year.

Woods Boss Brewing will release twelve-ounce cans of Foothills Fire Red Ale today. This bright Irish red ale has a malty backbone and a subtle hint of smoke and citrus.

Wynkoop Brewing reopens for takeout beer and food for the first time since closing on March 31 for construction and renovations during the coronavirus shutdowns. Available beers include Mexican Radio Lager, Mile High Pale Ale and Petite Saison. Wine and cocktails will also be available to go curbside.

EXPAND Wild Provisions Beer Project will sell beer in these unusual matte black bottles. Wild Provisions

Friday, May 8

"Changing times call for changing beer vessels," says Call to Arms Brewing, which is why the brewery will release its first-ever twelve-ounce cans at 3 p.m. The first is Ballroom Beer, an American lager that pays homage (?) to Coors. The second is Janet Reno's Dance Party Session IPA.

Denver Beer Co. is offering Mother’s Day Wellness Gift Packs, starting today through Sunday, for takeout and delivery. The $45 packs include a variety of skin-care products from Keep-MD, including a hydrating mask and cleanser, along with a six-pack of beer. See Denver Beer Co.'s Facebook page for more information.

Wild Provisions Beer Project, an offshoot of Broomfield's 4 Noses Brewing, will open its doors at 2 p.m. at 2209 Central Avenue, in Boulder — sort of. The brand-new barrel house and taproom will have three bottled beers for carryout only (all three can be pre-ordered). Ranch Chores Single Barrel is an oak-fermented table beer matured in a 225-liter Chateau Montelena chardonnay cask. "We selected this barrel without blending to highlight unadulterated flavors of ripe guava, meyer lemon zest and sun-warmed hay," the brewery says. The second beer is Bowery Lane Cherry/Rye Whiskey, the first in a series of beers that will highlight craft distillation and mixology. "Inspired by the classic Manhattan cocktail, we blended foeder sour and Montmorency cherries in Family Jones distillery rye whiskey barrels with three-year aged old ale from 4 Noses Brewing." The final beer is Old Bones Nectarine and Cascade Wet Hops, a foeder-fermented brew aged on freshly picked nectarines and Cascade hop cones. "Matured in whiskey and chardonnay barrels, respectively, this blend excites us with flavors of nectarine flesh, canned pineapple, vanilla and hay," the brewery says. "Poignantly acidic with balanced aged-hop bitterness."

Left Hand Brewing will host a virtual beer release on Facebook in honor of its latest Nitro beer, Gettin' Tiki With It. "A super smooth passport to paradise, this piña colada wheat ale is a vacation in a can. It's bursting with pineapple and coconut and inspired by our favorite tropical cocktail," the brewery says. The release will be hosted by Left Hand bartender Emmy, with guest appearances by the brewers and Left Hand co-founder Eric Wallace. There will be a Q&A to follow. Gettin' Tiki With It will start hitting shelves in the first days of May so that you can grab a can at the liquor store to have ready for a virtual toast.

Saturday, May 9

Join Westfax Brewing at noon for the re-release of its Cilantro Lima Ale and Small Batch: Tomato Basil Gose. Cilantro Lima Ale was brewed with lime zest and juice and fresh cilantro. Tomato Basil Gose is brewed with tomato juice and fresh basil for an ultra-refreshing and slightly tart gose. The brewery will also be doing a street taco pairing with food from the Que Desmadre Food Truck.