Beer Calendar: Live Large with Big Gay IPA and Big Bad Baptist

Los Dos Potrillos, a longstanding, local string of Mexican restaurants, has hired award-winning brewer Chris Gilmore to take over the beer-making operation at its location in Parker, which includes a brewhouse.

Gilmore started his career as a packaging manager at Dry Dock Brewing before moving to Lone Tree Brewing in 2017, where he eventually became a lead brewer, helping to make beers like Lone Tree Mexican Lager and Hop Zombie Imperial Red IPA — both of which were very well received.

"Chris without a doubt knows his way around beer and we are excited to welcome him in," a spokesperson for Los Dos Potrillos says. "We can’t wait to grow our beer to new levels and we are thrilled Chris will be heading it."

Los Dos Potrillos opened the Parker restaurant-brewery in the former home of FanDraught Sports Brewery (at 19340 Cottonwood Drive), in 2018 and decided to keep the brewing equipment to continue making beer there.

Keep reading to see craft-beer tappings and releases into mid-April.

EXPAND Woods Boss Brewing

Wednesday, April 14

Woods Boss Brewing releases sixteen-ounce cans of Lava Dancer IPA. "Inspired by Hawaii‘s Volcanoes National Park, Lava Dancer is double dry-hopped and bursting with dramatic flavor and aroma, finishing with a creamy mouthfeel," the brewery says. It features Zamba, Centennial and Southern Cross hops.

Cerebral Brewing hosts a triple release, with new cans of Mango Sticky Stuff, an 8.7 percent ABV rice double IPA made with mango, along with Citra and Motueka hops; Wheels Up, a 6.5 percent IPA made with Sabro and Citra IPAs; and Time Crystal, a 6.1 percent ABV IPA with Mosaic, Galaxy, Strata and Simcoe hops.

Copper Kettle Brewing taps a new fruit firkin each Wednesday this month. This time around, it's Pineapple Orange IPA, which is the brewery's traditional, West Coast-style IPA made with both fruits.

Thursday, April 15

New cans: Diebolt Brewing recently brought back Charlie BlackBerry Fruited Quick Sour in honor of baseball season. Named for Colorado Rockies outfield Charlie Blackmon, the beer was brewed with Calypso hops and two pounds of blackberry puree per barrel, then fermented with saison yeast "creating a tart, luscious mouthfeel, bursting with fresh blackberries," the brewery says. It's available in four-packs and on tap.

EXPAND Betsy Lay and Kelissa Hieber. Goldspot Brewing

Friday, April 16

"There aren't too many solo, female, brewer, LGBT-owned breweries in the country," say the Goldspot and Lady Justice breweries, but Denver just happens to have two of them. The Big Gay IPA was brewed with Belma, Sabro and Azaca hops for notes of strawberry, coconut and papaya. It was also made with malt from Colorado's Troubadour Maltings (for notes of apricot) a special yeast that adds mango and pineapple flavors. And since it wouldn't make sense for these two breweries to release a beer without a charitable component, both breweries will donate $2 for every point of can sold to two charities, Queer* and the Transformative Freedom Fund.

Little Machine Beer Company brings back Tangerine Crushsicle. This beer was brewed with real tangerines and Madagascar vanilla beans. The taproom opens at 11 a.m.

Epic Brewing releases a special reserve blend of its signature Big Bad Baptist in bottles at its taproom and in liquor stores. "Each fall, a handful of Big Bad Baptist barrels rise above the others and their release is delayed until the spring," the brewery explains. "The barrels that rose to the occasion during experimentation in late 2020 were rye barrels that came out of a distillery in Templeton, Iowa. So, we rewarded these single source barrels by setting them aside to be used for Big Bad Baptist Reserve 2021."

EXPAND River North Brewery

Saturday, April 17

River North Brewery releases a special version of its Fifteener Double IPA on draft and in cans at both taprooms. Gin Barrel-Aged Fifteener is a massively hoppy beer that was aged in gin barrels.

Ratio Beerworks releases Trail of Dead Kölsch, a beer made for the Austin, Texas-based alternative rock band And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead. It was brewed in collaboration with Sire Beer Company, which is a startup gypsy brewery consisting of two former music industry pros who hope to collaborate with different bands and breweries across the country. Band members Jason Reese and Conrad Keely will be in the taproom DJing from 2-5 p.m. with limited edition prints, signed vinyl and special guitar raffles.

Sunday, April 18

Comrade Brewing taps two beers. Honeyman 39 is the latest in the brewery's R&D IPA series; it was hopped with Amarillo, Barbe Rouge and Centennial. Lost Shaker Mexican Style Lager makes its return to the taproom as well. This crisp, 5 percent ABV beer was brewed with flaked corn and Zuper Saazer hops.

EXPAND Copper Kettle Brewing

Wednesday, April 21

Copper Kettle Brewing taps a new fruit firkin each Wednesday this month. This time around, it's Blackberry Hefeweizen, which is the brewery's traditional German-style Hefe with blackberry puree.

Friday, April 23

Little Machine Beer Company taps Sweetie Baby We Like Parties, a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Sultana and Amarillo hops. The taproom opens at 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 24

Peak View Brewing in Greenwood Village celebrates its two-year anniversary this weekend with a new beer, a bottle release, brewery tours, food trucks, music and custom t-shirts.