Beer Calendar: Get Dark With Stout, Baltic Porter and Black IPA

Some people are morning people. They like to get out, buy their beer and get home before traffic gets crazy and maskless customers start picking fights. Others are up on the weekends to seek out the pow-pow early.

For all of these morning people — and more — Cannonball Creek Brewing will have a special beer-and-doughnut pick-up on Saturday, February 20. Stop by the Golden brewery between 7 and 11 a.m., and grab some mini doughnuts from Kneadful Rings and a few Crowlers from the brewery for later. (The taproom will open for regular business at noon.) Oh, and check out the brewery's silly video about this event on the Cannonball Creek Facebook page.

Keep reading to see more beer events and releases through the end of February.

EXPAND Novel Strand Brewing

Wednesday, February 17

Cerebral Brewing releases Star Witness, a 6.4 percent hazy IPA made with Citra and Strata hops. The brewery will also have cans of Scam Likely, an 8 percent double IPA, this time brewed with Motueka hops.

New cans: Novel Strand Brewing recently released two canned beers. ALL CAPS is an 8 percent ABV unfiltered hoppy beer brewed "to honor the enigma, whose journey on this planet ended too soon, the man himself, MF DOOM," the brewery says. "Featuring a villainous combination of Citra, Galaxy and Riwaka hops, lots of pineapple and papaya, a cool lychee spice kick, low bitterness, low dankness." The second beer is the latest in Novel Strand's series of Weapon of Choice pale ales. This one, at 5 percent ABV, was brewed with experimental hop HBC-586, and the brewery describes it as a "nice tropical fruit soiree, low bitterness, low dankness."

TRVE Brewing

Thursday, February 18

Station 26 Brewing continues its lineup of Firkin February releases by tapping a cask of its flagship Juicy Banger, but without carbon dioxide. It will release its final firkin next week.

New cans: TRVE Brewing just released a brand-new IPA called Monument. The 7 percent ABV beer was brewed with Grungeist, Huell Melon and Mandarina Bavaria hops for "aromas of tangerine followed by bracing orange pith," the brewery says, adding that it's "reminiscent of IPAs of old: structured, straightforward and refreshing."

EXPAND Strange Craft Beer Company

Friday, February 19

For the first time, Seedstock Brewery is releasing a traditional Baltic Porter. "Brewed with the cold Baltic Sea in mind, this beer is brown in color with reddish, copper hues. It has an aroma of dark cherries and figs with a malty-sweet taste that finishes with an aged warmth," the brewery says.

Copper Kettle Brewing is tapping a brand-new brew called Lemondrop Pilsner. "Named after our brewer's new puppy, Lemon, and brewed with Lemondrop hops, this Pilsner has subtle lemon hints with an earthy feel," Copper Kettle says. The 6 percent ABV beer is also available in Crowlers to go.

Little Machine Beer Company also has a hop-forward pilsner on tap. Low Low Dry-Hopped Pilsner is a German-style pils, but made with Saphir and Galaxy hops instead of more traditional varieties.

Strange Craft Beer Company taps Shipwrecked Stout for Stout Month. "Brewed with Lotus hops and finished on mangos, this 6.2 percent ABV tropical stout is all you need to get shipwrecked," the brewery says.

Great Divide Brewing unveils its latest entry into the low-cal, low-ABV wars by releasing Fastpack IPA in both taprooms; it will hit liquor stores shortly thereafter. Moderately hazy and highlighted by "a generous addition" of Cashmere hops, alongside Simcoe and Chinook, the beer has 99 calories and is 4 percent ABV.

Joyride Brewing is participating in Firkin February by releasing a limited ten-gallon batch of one-off beer each Friday at 4 p.m. Today's beer is DDH Ah, Ale Yeah! #10 Hazy Pale Ale.

Luki Brewing in Arvada taps Dark Magic IPA, a 6.6 percent ABV beer with "malty hints of caramel, burnt sugar and mild roast. Generous amounts of BRU-1 and Citra hops provide a satisfying citrus finish," Luki says.

River North Brewery

Saturday, February 20

River North Brewery celebrates its ninth anniversary by releasing Anniversary 9, a whiskey-barrel-aged coconut imperial stout. Both taprooms will have food trucks on hand.

Factotum Brewhouse celebrates its anniversary with several circus-themed seatings, each involving different music and entertainment, anniversary glassware and food and beer. Make reservations here.

Comrade Brewing taps Lost Shaker Mexican Lager at noon. "Brewed with Pilsner malt, flaked corn and Zuper Saaz hops," the 5.3 percent ABV beer was lagered for more than eight weeks, the brewery says.

Westfax Brewing has three new beers in cans. They are Cupcakes and Rainbows Saison; Hazy Wishes & Tangerine Dreams, a 6.5 percent ABV fruited hazy IPA; and Small Batch Fluffer Nutter Stout, at 8.3 percent.

New Image Brewing drops another experimental beer that combines a variety of hopping methods. Eject Mindcapsule Supersaturated Double IPA, weighing in at 10.5 percent ABV, was brewed with "multiple versions of Simcoe and Idaho 7 hops, including two types of CO2-extracted terpenes, cryo-hop pellets and traditional hop pellets," the brewery says.

For some, gluten-free Oreos, which debuted recently, were a watershed moment for people who have to follow gluten-free dietary restrictions. "They are the only thing our community has been talking about," says Karen Hertz, the founder of Holidaily Brewing, an entirely gluten-free brewery in Golden. So Hertz decided to put the brewers to work making a beer with the cookies. Gluten-Free Oreo Stout will go on tap today as part of Holidaily's five-year anniversary celebration this weekend. At 6.8 percent ABV, the stout was brewed with more than 35 pounds of the Oreos (about 65 packages), along with whole vanilla beans and cocoa nibs, not to mention ten different varieties of gluten-free malts (including chocolate millet and caramel millet).

Joyride Brewing

Wednesday, February 24

The next F*CK COVID four-pack will be imbibed and discussed tonight on Joyride Brewing's Facebook page when owner Dave Bergen chats with the owners and brewers from Copper Kettle Brewing, Ratio Beerworks and Barrels & Bottles Brewery. The four-packs were available for pick-up starting February 15 at all four breweries, and each has four different beers: Barrels & Bottles Walking with Purpose Smoked Weiss; Copper Kettle Dark Samba Barrel Aged Milk Stout with Amburana wood; Joyride Doontoon Scottish Ale; Ratio Undone Volume 8 Juicy IPA.

Friday, February 26

Strange Craft Beer Company sends off Stout Month in style by tapping this year's version of Strangely Epic, an 8 percent ABV blend of Strange Craft's famed Cherry Kriek and Epic Brewing's bourbon-barrel-aged Big Bad Baptist Stout. The beer has hints of coffee, chocolate, bourbon barrel and loads of cherries.

Joyride Brewing is also participating in Firkin February by releasing a limited ten-gallon batch of one-off beer each Friday at 4 p.m. Today's beer is Doontoon Scottish Ale aged on Amburana wood.

Little Machine Beer taps Super Show New England-style IPA. "We went balls-out on this one. Totally new process and the most expensive hops (Lotus, El Dorado and Mosaic) we could find," the brewery says.

Copper Kettle Brewing brings back Scooter's IPA. Named for the brewer's dog, the 7.4 percent ABV beer was brewed with Motueka, Sabro and other hops. It is available on draft and in Crowlers to go.