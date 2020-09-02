Beer Calendar: Time for Pumpkin, Chile, Peach and Oktoberfest Beers

Lauren Stone, a brewer at Left Handing Brewing in Longmont, was recently awarded the national Yuengling’s Women in Brewing Scholarship out of a pool of nationwide applicants. She will use the $3,00 award to complete the Women in Leadership course at eCornell, an online extension of New York's Cornell University, "to continue elevating and helping other women move up in the beer industry," according to Yuengling.

Founded in 1829, Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based Yuengling is the oldest operating brewery in the United States and currently run by four Yuengling sisters, the sixth-generation leaders of the company. The scholarship is awarded annually to two women in partnership with the Pink Boots Society, a nationwide nonprofit organization that helps to provide education and support to women in the brewing industry.

Stone, who was the head brewer at Ten Pin Brewing in Moses Lake, Washington, before moving to Colorado, helped implement a lab and sensory analysis program there. Only 21 percent of breweries have a woman in a leadership role and only 4 percent have a female head brewer, according to Pink Boots.

“I think it’s extremely important to have women in leadership positions as role models to encourage other women to be a part of the beer world," Stone says in a statement. "I am passionate about sharing my knowledge and experiences with others, especially if it means it will have a positive impact on other women.”

Wednesday, September 2

Coda Brewing in Golden celebrates its second anniversary today through Sunday with a series of special tappings (thirty beers in all) along with live music and other fun. It's a good idea to make reservations for tables.

Cerebral Brewing has three interesting beers in cans available starting today. The first is Ripe Trait, a version of the brewery's house hazy IPA, Rare Trait, that was infused with peaches from the Western Slope. The second beer is Critical Space, a double IPA brewed with CTZ, Citra, El Dorado and Sabro hops, along with wildflower honey. And then there is the return of Burner Phone, a double IPA with Galaxy and Mosaic hops.

Joyride Brewing has tapped this year's batch of Rogtoberfest, a German-style Marzen named for Roger the Elephant, the beloved mascot of the brewery and historical reference for Edgewater.

Chain Reaction Brewing has tapped Hatch Chile Amber Ale. "This is one of those beers we look forward to making all year," the brewery says. "The classic American amber ale base beer gives the perfect opportunity to not just showcase the chiles but also complement them," the brewery says. "It tastes like what a well done chile stand is all about." Chain Reaction is open from 3 to 9 p.m. today.

Thursday, September 3

Holidaily Brewing in Golden, which is a 100 percent gluten-free brewery, has collaborated with Frisco's Highside Brewing on ChocCollab Brownie stout, which is made with gluten-free grains — millet and buckwheat — from Grouse Malt House in Wellington and gluten-free brownies from Gluten Escape Bakery in Centennial. The brownies were added to the boil to create a rich, chocolatey and smooth stout, Holidaily says. (Highside Brewing will tap the beer on Saturday, September 5.)

Friday, September 4

After nearly six months of being closed because of coronavirus restrictions, Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales is reopening its taproom at 4 p.m. "We will be debuting several new beers on draft in addition to some Black Project classics," the brewery says. "For the the time being we will remain closed Sunday and Mondays. We'll be open for take-out beer Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and dine-in Friday and Saturday. Come laugh, love, and enjoy some of our latest projects with us."

Comrade Brewing taps The Hunt for Red Oktoberfest at noon. This Oktoberfest marzen beer is brewed with Munich malt and Hallertau Blanc hops. "Cold-fermented with a Swiss bottom fermenting yeast, it is lagered for eight weeks for a smooth amber body with an incredible spice bouquet and clean crisp finish," the brewery says. Guests are welcome to bring their own steins to be filled.

Hogshead Brewery brings back its 4.9 percent ABV The Boys Bitter at noon. This cask-conditioned ESB is smooth and malty, and was one of the first beers that the brewery ever served on tap.

Copper Kettle Brewing brings back Spooky Hollow, its rum barrel-aged imperial pumpkin porter. The annual release clocks in at 9.2 percent ABV and is available this year in 19.2-ounce cans.

Little Machine Beer Company taps its Oktoberfestbier, Märzen Attacks!, when it opens at noon. The beer is one of Little Machine's favorite seasonals. Rich Vienna and Munich malts create notes of "elegant toast and slight caramel with a creamy mouthfeel and clean lager finish," the brewery says. It will be available in twenty-ounce and liter mugs. The Basic Kneads food truck will be on hand with pizza.

Fiction Beer has two fresh beers in cans today. The first is Ocean of Animal Appetite Pineapple & Mango Sour IPA, a beer that was inspired by Sarah Vowel's Unfamiliar Fishes, a "witty and wry historical account of the Americanization of Hawaii," the brewery says. For the beer, Fiction used three times as much fruit as usual to create a tropical fruit character, along El Dorado and Azacca hops. The second beer is Fan Fiction DDH Galaxy New England Style IPA, the brewery's stellar hazy beer that began as a collaboration with the Facebook group, CO: NEIPA & Hazy Haze. The beer is double dry-hopped Galaxy hops (and includes Mosaic and Citra hops) for a "full-bodied mouthfeel that carries the smooth tropical citrus characteristics across your pallet."

Diebolt Brewing brewed Intermission Lager in collaboration with local musicians to benefit the Musicians Emergency Relief Fund, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the cause. "Intermission is brewed with Czech lager yeast, Mandarina Bavaria hops, and dry hopped with UK First Gold," Diebolt says, "to create a huge orange aroma and flavor balanced nicely by medium malt backbone and a dry, citrus peel, finish."

The new Spice Trade Brewing location in Greenwood Village is hosting a little shindig in honor of the annual release of Pumpkin Spice Latte, a beer version of the popular drink made with Novo coffee beans and a housemade blend of pumpkin pie spices and pumpkin purée. A $20 ticket gets you a limited-edition #PSL Coffee Mug, your first pour of #PSL, and an order of New England Style Apple Cider Doughnuts to pair. Buying tickets in advance is highly recommended on Spice Trade's website.

The newly-opened Luki Brewery taps That’s Just Peachy, a Belgian saison brewed with 170 pounds of Palisade peaches. The peaches were peeled at a socially-distanced peach-peeling party in August. "The peaches are not overpowering but provide a great balance to this farmhouse style," the brewery says.

New Image Brewing releases a new version of its DDH Coriolis Effect in cans and on draft. This 6.5 percent New England-style pale ale was brewed solely with Motueka hops from New Zealand. "By cranking up the Motueka in the dry hopping process, we’re bringing even more of its zingy citrus and fresh herb aroma to the table to add to the already incredible tropical fruit flavor you know and love in regular Coriolis," the brewery says.

4 Noses Brewing brings out the Mango Velvet milkshake-style IPA was made with mango and peach puree, vanilla beans and lactose, and is the latest in the brewery's Velvet series. It is on tap and in cans.

Barnett & Son Brewing in Parker celebrates the annual release of Nevermore Pumpkin Ale at 6 p.m. The 5.6 percent ABV beer is made with pumpkin spices. There will be a raffle, as well.

Wibby Brewing in Longmont is celebrating its fifth anniversary this week with a variety of socially-distanced events. But on Friday at noon, the brewery will tap a firkin of its Wibtoberfest lager.

Saturday, September 5

Join Goldspot Brewing for the tapping of Contessa Italian Pilsner, a collaboration with Zymos Brewing, which plans to open in Westminster later this year. The beer is a pilsner that has been dry-hopped with Conetessa hops and has notes of green tea, pear and earthy honey, according to Goldspot.

River North Brewery releases Barrel Aged Long Island Mr. Sandman at both taprooms on draft and in 375ml bottles to go. To achieve flavors of a Long Island Iced Tea, the brewery aged its imperial stout in tequila, rum, whiskey, and gin barrels while adding fresh oranges. You’ll get the feeling that you’re back in college," River North says. "Your first sip of the Barrel-Aged Long Island Mr. Sandman will give you a strong, bright orange flavor along with the straight-up booziness that boasts a long island iced tea. However, it also comes with notes of chocolate and oak from the numerous barrels this beer went through to get to the finish line. At 12.9 percent ABV, this long island imperial stout is perfect from start to finish."

Wednesday, September 9

Copper Kettle Brewing hosts a five-day long Oktoberfest celebration (and 9.5-year birthday party, since it couldn't hold one on its actual ninth birthday. The brewery will have seven beer releases, along with food trucks and live music. It kicks things off by tapping both an hefeweizen and its annual Oktoberfest lager which will also be available in six-packs. Free pretzel bits with your beer; Rustic Nomads will have German food.

Comrade Brewing taps Superdamp, its GABF-winning fresh hop IPA. The beer, a version of the brewery's flagship Superpower IPA, is brewed with fresh, whole-cone hops from High Wire Hops in Paonia. The hops are "harvested and put into the beer less than eighteen hours" after they come off the vines, Comrade says.

Novel Strand Brewing has three fresh cans available. The first is Weapon of Choice: Riwaka, which is made from a rare hop variety from New Zealand called Riwaka. "This is likely one of your only chances to try a 100 percent Riwaka beer in Colorado, and truthfully, most states," Novel Strand says. "We were able to brew this beer once before and... went to great lengths to get more Riwaka, importing it directly from New Zealand ourselves." It has flavors and aromas of passion fruit and white grape sour diesel. The other two beers are

"2>1: HBC-586 + Motueka,: an unfiltered hoppy beer in the brewery's Duet series, and Budding Thoughts, a session pale ale made with Columbus, Denali, HBC-586, Samba, and Strata hops.

Friday, September 11

Head to either Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery or Odyssey Beerwerks for the release of their latest collaboration, Slice of Heaven, a tart crushable gose-style beer brewed with watermelon, lime and finished with grey sea salt. It will be available on draft and in cans.





Saturday, September 12



Dry Dock Brewing strikes up the band for its annual Oktoberfest celebration, which will take place at the brewery's original South Dock Location. Obviously, all social-distancing requirements are in place, the brewery will have expansive outdoor seating under a tent and inside. In addition to traditional beers on tap, including Docktoberfest Oktoberfest, Helles, Pilsner, Maibock and Franconian Lager, there will be German food from Three Tomatoes Catering and live music from Polka Folka. Wear your lederhosen and dirndls.

Saturday, September 19

Bierstadt Lagerhaus typically plays host to a huge Oktoberfest party each fall, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will be muted — though still fun. The brewery releases its Marzen lager and will allow people to reserve a table (for up to eight people) and their own personal ten-liter keg, all for $120. The tables will be socially distanced in the brewery's expansive indoor and outdoor spaces and can be reserved for three hours at a time. "If you fail to finish the keg, we won’t judge you, but you can take it home and we will have a keg tap available for you to purchase at our cost," Bierstadt says. "The keg is recyclable and single-use with no need to return it. If you and yours do finish it, and want another, we will judge you. We will judge you as being fine specimens of adulthood and a shining example to aspire to." There will also be pretzels and sausage plates.