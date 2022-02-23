Seven Savory Bowls of Gumbo to Eat in Denver

When the temperature drops and the weather turns colder in the South, people pull out their large pots — likely an inherited aluminum Magnalite — and cook up a warm batch of gumbo. In Denver, finding the perfect ingredients for gumbo at grocery stores is a challenge, especially when it come to the right kind of Cajun smoked andouille sausage (there are many imposters).
Luckily, it’s easy to avoid the sausage scavenger hunt by heading to one of these local establishments for a comforting bowl to warm the soul on the snowiest and coldest of Denver days. True to the passionate, debate-inducing history of gumbo recipes and cooking methods, each restaurant's take is a little different, but they're all delicious.
Nola Jane Restaurant and Bar
1435 Market Street
720-592-1942
Located on historic Market Street, Nola Jane Restaurant and Bar is the perfect late-night downtown hangout. Grab an Abita beer (or three — no judgment) and a bowl of gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage, then relax and enjoy the surroundings. Take your time: Nola Jane's kitchen stays open until 1:30 a.m.
Lincoln’s Roadhouse
1201 South Pearl Street
303-777-3700
Follow the musical lure from live blues bands to Lincoln’s Roadhouse, located for over twenty years near I-25 in Platt Park. Here you can order a cup, bowl or quart of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo, which is prepared daily. But don’t disturb the chef while she's “gumbo-ing” — the term jokingly coined to describe her intense concentration while stirring up the rich roux base. Along with the occasional gumbo special, such as a recent alligator, crawfish, andouille and Tasso ham creation, Lincoln’s cooks up a variety of traditional po’boys served on warm, crisp French bread.
Nola Voodoo Tavern
2231 Bruce Randolph Avenue
720-389-9544
If you're looking to catch a Saints game at a bar with an authentic Bourbon Street vibe, then Nola Voodoo Tavern should be at the top of your list. Alongside its $7.25 Hurricane cocktail happy hour special, the menu lists Vivian’s Rice Gumbo, crafted from owner Henry Batiste’s mother’s recipe. If the photos on the wall of the smiling Mrs. Vivian could talk, she would likely suggest that you add shrimp to your gumbo — and remind you to try the fried okra, too.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
1539 17th Street
303-292-5767
A few blocks from Union Station in LoDo, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar serves a variety of fresh seafood, including sustainably sourced oysters. Whatever you order, though, pair it with a warming cup of Jax's Louisiana crawfish and andouille sausage gumbo and glass of Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut — the perfect happy hour grab before heading over to Ball Arena for a Colorado Avalanche game. Jax also has locations in Glendale, Boulder, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.
The Asian Cajun
2400 West Alameda Avenue
303-922-0699
A Denver staple where Vietnamese and Cajun cuisines merge, the Asian Cajun boils a variety of seafood year-round, including crawfish. But the menu includes other dishes, too, from fried rice to pasta — and it provides the rare opportunity to order a traditional Cajun bowl of gumbo alongside pork belly and shrimp ramen.
Lucile’s Creole Cafe
275 South Logan Street
303-282-6258
2095 South Ogden Street
303-284-5230
Lucile's is known as a brunch destination, the ideal place to catch up with friends over beignets and Bloody Marys, but it also offers a selection of Southern lunch dishes, including a hearty bowl of gumbo. Like most of the brunch entrees, the gumbo comes with one of Lucile's hand-sized signature buttermilk biscuits on the side. There are additional locations in Littleton, Longmont, Boulder and Fort Collins.
The Crawling Crab
3215 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
720-772-8880
Although the Denver location on Federal Boulevard is temporarily closed for maintenance, the Crawling Crab's sister location in Lakewood has a large dining room to provide any seafood enthusiast plenty of space to dig into a bag of boiled shrimp, crabs or crawfish — and a hearty bowl of seafood gumbo with rice.
Do you have a favorite place to eat gumbo in Denver? Let us know at [email protected].