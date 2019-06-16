Reader: The Best Hot Dogs? On My Backyard Grill!

Where are you taking Dad on Father's Day? To a barbecue festival? A brewery? A steakhouse? Or maybe just out for a good, old-fashioned hot dog?

This week we served up Linnea Covington's list of the Ten Best Hot Dogs in Denver. Some readers digested it with relish, but others barked about lost dogs. Where was Billy's Gourmet Dogs? Marco's? Mile High Vienna? Harley's? Coors Field? Home Depot? (No joke: There's a good stand right outside the store that Dad would appreciate if he's stuck doing house projects on his day.)

And others bit back on some of our choices: Says Josh:

Most of these look like they belong in California.

Suggests Matt;

The Vienna Beef hot dog joint on 3rd and Santa Fe smokes Mustard's. The one in Evanston, Illinois, the original Mustard's, would be pissed if they went to the one in Boulder (absolute hot garbage, both in service and product). Do yourselves a huge favor and blow off Mustard's, unless you're in Evanston, and hit the joint on Santa Fe. Do it soon, thank me right after.



Responds Zelda:

Mustard's is the best. I've been eating there since I moved to Denver in 1980.

Adds Dara:

Good grief, Charlie Brown: Mustard's is revolting and over-priced. Biker Jim's used to be amazing, but in the last three years has sadly gone downhill. I look forward to trying Los Mangos and Euclid; thanks for the recommendation! I've heard a lot of good things about the Wine Dive!



Recounts Nurah:

Moves to Denver, wants a Chicago hot dog from home, no longer eats beef/gluten. Steve's Snappin' Dogs made it happen and I've been back lots! A Veg/GF Chicago dog from there hits the spot every time. Also, fried carrots and green beans as well as regular fries, so fun for a "cheat" day. Otherwise, hot dogs are pretty gross anymore.... Shameless plea to not get cancer/save the planet.



Concludes Joe:

The best? On my backyard grill.

Joe's grill aside, here's our list of the top ten: Biker Jim's, Brass Tacks, Call, Dog Haus Biergarten, Euclid Hall, Los Mangos, Max's Wine Dive, Mustard's Last Stand, Smok, Steve's Snappin' Dogs.

And soon there will be new options in local markets: fresh dogs from Justin Brunson's River Bear American Meats. "I love hot dogs, and there's not a good hot dog out there for people to eat," the chef told Westword. "You look at the hot dog ingredients at the grocery, and it's not something I want in my body." Instead of the usual kitchen-sink approach to making hot dogs, Brunson uses only five ingredients: lean angus beef, wagyu beef fat from local 7X Ranch, spices, Colorado peach wood smoke and natural lamb or pork casing (depending on the size of the dog).

"Meat is the hardest thing to make, produce and sell," says Brunson. "I did all the R & D, and they are delicious, and we can't wait to get them in the stores."

We can't wait to try them. But in the meantime, what's your favorite hot dog in metro Denver? Post a comment or send your suggestions to cafe@westword.com.