 The Best Lobster Roll in Denver Is at Maine Shack | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Recommended

The Best Lobster Roll in Colorado Is at Maine Shack

Not all lobster is cooked or sourced equally. At Maine Shack in Denver and Boulder, it's perfect.
December 14, 2023
A classic lobster roll.
A classic lobster roll. Maine Shack
Share this:
Ever since diving into my first whole lobster while visiting an aunt in Maine, I have searched for that sweet, salty, succulent, mellow flavor with every order of lobster pasta, lobster tail and lobster roll that has crossed my path.

For years, nothing lived up to those memorable meals — until I sampled the lobster roll at Maine Shack, which debuted in LoHi in 2019 and added a second location in Boulder in November. It also has stands at Empower Field and Coors Field.

This simple, delicate yet hearty dish finally spoke to those summers spent by the water, watching the lobster boats cast out and come in, and going to the market for truly fresh shellfish. So how, when so many have failed to satisfy, did Maine Shack get such amazing lobster?

"We buy our lobster fresh from Maine, and since we are also our own distributor, we get it straight from the source and have it packaged and shipped right away," says founder Drew Ryan. "Plus, it's sustainable, it's traceable, and we know where it was caught."

Not only that, but when the wild lobster is trapped, the lobstermen process the shellfish using high pressure. It's done instantly, says Ryan, with the desired temperature used on each main part — the claw, tail and knuckle. Most people, he adds, cook the lobster by flash-boiling the whole thing, which can lead to tougher bits of meat.
click to enlarge lobster roll with chips in paper basket on tray
For the ultimate lobster experience, order the Lobsterado Roll.
Maine Shack
"If you boil the lobster, it's uneven. All the pieces are different and have a different texture," notes Ryan. "Also, if you ship it live out here, the lobster stresses, and that affects the meat, which is why we do it this way."

Most of the lobster is sourced from Stonington, Maine, from two main providers that fish off the Gulf of Maine. It's the same for the flaky white haddock, clams and scallops that are served at the Denver and Boulder locations of Maine Shack. The idea, says Ryan, is to have a place dedicated to the great seafood and local dishes of Maine right here in landlocked Colorado.

"Opening in Boulder was the natural progression. We wanted to grow, and Boulder was the next big city," Ryan explains. "We had a lot of our customers coming from Boulder, and now there are a lot of happy people since we opened up, and they don't have to drive as far."
click to enlarge tin plate with lobster rolls and chips
Can't decide? Try the lobster roll trio.
Maine Shack
The menu is pleasingly simple, and lobster is the star. There are seven types of lobster rolls, both hot and cold. The list includes a naked option; the Connecticut, with warm clarified butter; a fancy version with cucumber, celery, herbs, lettuce and lemon mayo; and the massive Lobsterado, made with warm brown butter-poached lobster meat and a four-ounce tail. Diners can also order a pound of claw and knuckle meat, a lobster tail skewer, lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac and cheese, and a lobster BLT.

Other menu items revolve around the bounty of the Gulf of Maine, such as baskets of fried haddock, scallops, shrimp or clams served with fries and tartar sauce, or as a sandwich. There are also bowls of clam chowder and seasonal soups.

Much like a classic Maine food shack, fruits and vegetables prove scarce save for appearances in slaw, a couple of salads and blueberry hand pies made by Denver's Hinman Pie. The menus at both locations are similar, but there may be some nuances depending on the season.
click to enlarge chairs and lighthouse mural with maine sign
Coastal vibes straight from Maine to Boulder.
Maine Shack
One thing that's consistent is Ryan's dedication to bringing not just a taste of Maine to the Front Range, but the feeling of the place, too. Each spot features decor sourced from the Pine Tree State, curated by the Maine Cabin Masters team, a group of five made famous by their television show of the same name. Think buoys, driftwood, vintage signs and lobster traps fashioned into lighting fixtures.

Even the beer hails from New England, including Maine Beer Co., Narragansett and Oxbow. Diners can also try a proprietary Maine Shack Beer that is brewed locally for the restaurants by Diebolt Brewery.

After sampling the lobster mac and cheese and two of the seven lobster rolls (along with a number of other menu items), I can say that Maine Shack has the best Maine lobster in town. In fact, it trumps some of the high-end restaurants found around the world that I've had the luxury of sampling in my nearly twenty years as a food writer. So thank you, Maine Shack, for bringing this nostalgic taste home.

Maine Shack is located at 1535 Central Street in Denver and 2010 16th Street in Boulder. For more information, including hours, visit maineshack.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.
Contact: Linnea Covington

Trending

Mile High Vienna Stand on Santa Fe Shutters After Owner Sonny Jarock's Death

Openings & Closings

Mile High Vienna Stand on Santa Fe Shutters After Owner Sonny Jarock's Death

By Molly Martin
This Week in Beer: One of the State's Original Microbreweries Is Closing and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: One of the State's Original Microbreweries Is Closing and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
Life of the Party: Farra Is the Newest Dinner Destination in Lyons

Openings & Closings

Life of the Party: Farra Is the Newest Dinner Destination in Lyons

By Chris Marhevka
Chef Zuri Resendiz Is Bringing Mexican Concept Luchador to Whittier

Openings & Closings

Chef Zuri Resendiz Is Bringing Mexican Concept Luchador to Whittier

By Kristin Pazulski
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation