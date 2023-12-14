The Best Lobster Roll in Colorado Is at Maine Shack

Ever since diving into my first whole lobster while visiting an aunt in Maine, I have searched for that sweet, salty, succulent, mellow flavor with every order of lobster pasta, lobster tail and lobster roll that has crossed my path.
For years, nothing lived up to those memorable meals — until I sampled the lobster roll at Maine Shack, which debuted in LoHi in 2019 and added a second location in Boulder in November. It also has stands at Empower Field and Coors Field.
This simple, delicate yet hearty dish finally spoke to those summers spent by the water, watching the lobster boats cast out and come in, and going to the market for truly fresh shellfish. So how, when so many have failed to satisfy, did Maine Shack get such amazing lobster?
"We buy our lobster fresh from Maine, and since we are also our own distributor, we get it straight from the source and have it packaged and shipped right away," says founder Drew Ryan. "Plus, it's sustainable, it's traceable, and we know where it was caught."
Not only that, but when the wild lobster is trapped, the lobstermen process the shellfish using high pressure. It's done instantly, says Ryan, with the desired temperature used on each main part — the claw, tail and knuckle. Most people, he adds, cook the lobster by flash-boiling the whole thing, which can lead to tougher bits of meat.
Most of the lobster is sourced from Stonington, Maine, from two main providers that fish off the Gulf of Maine. It's the same for the flaky white haddock, clams and scallops that are served at the Denver and Boulder locations of Maine Shack. The idea, says Ryan, is to have a place dedicated to the great seafood and local dishes of Maine right here in landlocked Colorado.
"Opening in Boulder was the natural progression. We wanted to grow, and Boulder was the next big city," Ryan explains. "We had a lot of our customers coming from Boulder, and now there are a lot of happy people since we opened up, and they don't have to drive as far."
Other menu items revolve around the bounty of the Gulf of Maine, such as baskets of fried haddock, scallops, shrimp or clams served with fries and tartar sauce, or as a sandwich. There are also bowls of clam chowder and seasonal soups.
Much like a classic Maine food shack, fruits and vegetables prove scarce save for appearances in slaw, a couple of salads and blueberry hand pies made by Denver's Hinman Pie. The menus at both locations are similar, but there may be some nuances depending on the season.
Even the beer hails from New England, including Maine Beer Co., Narragansett and Oxbow. Diners can also try a proprietary Maine Shack Beer that is brewed locally for the restaurants by Diebolt Brewery.
After sampling the lobster mac and cheese and two of the seven lobster rolls (along with a number of other menu items), I can say that Maine Shack has the best Maine lobster in town. In fact, it trumps some of the high-end restaurants found around the world that I've had the luxury of sampling in my nearly twenty years as a food writer. So thank you, Maine Shack, for bringing this nostalgic taste home.
Maine Shack is located at 1535 Central Street in Denver and 2010 16th Street in Boulder. For more information, including hours, visit maineshack.com.