Social Sightings: Five Lunch Deals to Try

January 30, 2023 5:57AM

El Camino has two options for its lunch deal.
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits thatgoes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Rising costs for pretty much everything means that, yes, dining out is getting more and more expensive. But there are still some solid deals to be found at Denver restaurants. Last year, we rounded up ten of our favorite specials, all of which are still on the menus at eateries like La Diabla, Annette and Potager, but many of those are evening-only offers. So now we're serving up five lunch options!

When it's time for a lunch break but you don't want to break the bank, head to El Camino in West Highland. This neighborhood favorite offers two options for lunch on a budget, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday: two tacos on six-inch flour tortillas with your choice of chicken, carnitas, brisket or portobello for $10, or a choose-two combo (pick from a bowl of green chile, half salad or mini cheese quesadilla) for $12. Both include a soda or iced tea, or opt for a PBR for an extra $2.
Pad Thai is the lunch special entree at Taste of Thailand on Fridays.
Taste of Thailand, at 2120 South Broadway, serves a wide variety of flavorful, fresh Thai specialties. At lunch, it offers a daily combo special: For $9.95, you get vegetable soup, carrot with peanut sauce, a small appetizer, curry with steamed rice and the entree of the day. The specific dishes rotate daily, and the deal is available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
A spread of sushi from Jett, which has a variety of lunch specials.
Jett Sushi on East Colfax Avenue has a slew of lunch specials on offer from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Options include lunch boxes ($15.95-$17.95) with such entree choices as shrimp panang curry and chicken katsu, all of which come with miso soup or house salad, a California roll, a spring roll and crab rangoon. You can also opt for sushi rolls, which are two for $14.95 or three for $17.95, also served with miso soup or house salad.
Get your own personal pizza for lunch at Marco's Coal Fire.
At Marco's Coal Fired Pizza, which has a location in the Ballpark neighborhood as well as in Englewood near the Denver Tech Center, you can get a personal margherita pizza plus soup or salad and a fountain drink for $11. The deal is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fire on the Mountain has a rotating sauce of the month.
Fire on the Mountain landed on our latest edition of the ten best wings in Denver, and you can try them as part of its lunch special. Available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at both Fire on the Mountain's Wash Park and Highland locations, it includes six bone-in or seitan wings with any of its housemade sauces, plus fries or tots and a drink for $14. You can also up it to nine wings for $17. 
